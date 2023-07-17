‘I started out playing to just 5 people – now I’m supporting The View in Dundee’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I started out playing to just 5 people – now I’m supporting The View in Dundee’

Montrose singer Ben Walker, 19, will play with the Dryburgh group on their Scottish tour in December.

By Ben MacDonald
Ben Walker
Ben Walker will tour with The View in December. Image: Jack Geddes

A Montrose singer is set to perform for crowds of thousands supporting The View – after starting out playing to just a handful of people.

Ben Walker, 19, has been named as the Dundee band’s support act for their Scottish tour in December.

As well as shows in Edinburgh and Kilmarnock, the Dryburgh group will headline gigs at the Caird Hall and Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The first Dundee date sold out in just 13 minutes last week, prompting a second show to be announced.

Ben told The Courier: “I honestly cannot wait.

“The first concert I attended was Texas at the Caird Hall in 2015 with my mum and dad.

“It’s going to be a special moment and I can’t wait to be there with my friends and family.”

Ben first met The View singer Kyle Falconer at a festival organised by his management team in Greenock.

He said: “I played at the start of the day with around five people watching me.

“Kyle was headlining and I was asked if I wanted to meet him.

“I’m more friendly with his guitarist Drew, but we started to speak with each other after the show and it just went from there.

Kyle Falconer
Kyle Falconer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“He invited me to his show at St Luke’s in Glasgow and then we started writing songs together.

“Since then we’ve performed at events like the Hard Rock Cafe’s 25th anniversary in Edinburgh.

“We’ve been writing songs together for a while, and have some things coming up which are very exciting.”

Montrose singer discovered during lockdown livestream

Ben – a student in popular music at the University of the Highlands and Islands – started performing during his time as a pupil at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk.

During lockdown, a classmate asked if he would perform during an online livestream.

He said: “I don’t know how but Gareth Gonet from B12 Entertainment was watching and reached out to me afterwards.

“Now, he’s my manager and a year-and-a-half later I’ve performed sell-out shows and sung with artists like Rianne Downey and Nathan Evans.

Ben Walker performing at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
Ben now has more than 16,000 followers on TikTok. Image: Jack Geddes

“It is all going extremely fast but everyone has been so supportive. There’s a lot of cool things on the way.”

Since his livestream performance, Ben has amassed more than 16,000 followers on TikTok and 6,000 on Instagram.

He recently spent time at a song writing camp at La Sierra Casa, a hub in Alicante hosted by Falconer and promoter Michael Ward.

During his time in Spain, Ben spent time collaborating with Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Cammy Barnes.

