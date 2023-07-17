Boy, 12, injured after being hit by car outside Fife holiday park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 12, injured after being hit by car outside Fife holiday park

Police were called to Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, near Kinghorn, just after 7pm on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
Police closing the road outside Pettycur Bay Holiday Park
Police outside Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A 12-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a car outside a Fife holiday park.

Police were called to the road outside Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, near Kinghorn, just after 7pm on Sunday.

The road was closed after the collision and locals reported seeing an air ambulance at the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital by road but the nature of his injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7.05pm to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A921 outside the Pettycur Bay Caravan Park in Kinghorn.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 12-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“The road was closed and reopened around 9.50pm.”

