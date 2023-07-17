Boy, 12, injured after being hit by car outside Fife holiday park

A 12-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a car outside a Fife holiday park.

Police were called to the road outside Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, near Kinghorn, just after 7pm on Sunday.

The road was closed after the collision and locals reported seeing an air ambulance at the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital by road but the nature of his injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7.05pm to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A921 outside the Pettycur Bay Caravan Park in Kinghorn.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 12-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“The road was closed and reopened around 9.50pm.”