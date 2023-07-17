Watch Ian Harkes hit MLS goal trail as former Dundee United man torments Wayne Rooney

Ian Harkes has wasted no time in making an impact on his return to Major League Soccer.

Harkes, 28, departed Dundee United in the aftermath of their dismal relegation to the Championship.

He landed a switch to the United States earlier this month, penning a deal with New England Revolution.

And the all-action midfielder notched a splendid brace on just his second appearance for the Revs on Saturday.

Harkes opened his account — against his former club D.C. United, now bossed by Wayne Rooney — with a delightful dink over goalkeeper Tyler Miller (below).

And Harkes made it a double when he latched onto a fine Carles Gil through-ball and fired home a clinical drive via the underside of the bar.

That made it 3-0 (below).

Ian Harkes x2! ⚽️ ⚽️ Carles Gil with his second assist of the night. #NERevs pic.twitter.com/VXatL7D7Vi — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2023

The Revs went on to register a 4-0 triumph and sit in second spot in the Eastern Conference; comfortably on course for a playoff berth in the race for the title.

Harkes notched 12 goals in 165 appearances for United and was a key part of the sides that won the Championship in 2020 and qualified for Europe in 2022.

However, his four-and-a-half years at Tannadice ended in miserable fashion as the Tangerines succumbed to the drop last term.

Familiar faces

There was success across the pond for another couple of ex-United men at the weekend.

Ryan Gauld notched twice as Vancouver Whitecaps swept LA Galaxy aside 4-2.

The Tangerines’ academy kid boasts eight goals and seven assists from his last nine outings.

And Marc McNulty opened his account for Orange County SC in California, finding the net in a 3-1 win over Loudoun United.

⚡️ Sparky Strikes ⚡️@sparkymcnulty scores his first goal in Black & Orange! pic.twitter.com/uCqn2krX6h — Orange County SC (@orangecountysc) July 15, 2023

It marked McNulty’s first goal since a dramatic late winner against St Mirren for United in March 2022.