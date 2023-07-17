Watch Ian Harkes hit MLS goal trail as former Dundee United man torments Wayne Rooney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Watch Ian Harkes hit MLS goal trail as former Dundee United man torments Wayne Rooney

Harkes notched a double against his former club, DC United

By Alan Temple
Ian Harkes in full flow for New England Revolution against Wayne Rooney's DC United
Ian Harkes in full flow for the Revs. Image: Shutterstock

Ian Harkes has wasted no time in making an impact on his return to Major League Soccer.

Harkes, 28, departed Dundee United in the aftermath of their dismal relegation to the Championship.

He landed a switch to the United States earlier this month, penning a deal with New England Revolution.

And the all-action midfielder notched a splendid brace on just his second appearance for the Revs on Saturday.

Harkes opened his account — against his former club D.C. United, now bossed by Wayne Rooney — with a delightful dink over goalkeeper Tyler Miller (below).

And Harkes made it a double when he latched onto a fine Carles Gil through-ball and fired home a clinical drive via the underside of the bar.

That made it 3-0 (below).

The Revs went on to register a 4-0 triumph and sit in second spot in the Eastern Conference; comfortably on course for a playoff berth in the race for the title.

Harkes notched 12 goals in 165 appearances for United and was a key part of the sides that won the Championship in 2020 and qualified for Europe in 2022.

However, his four-and-a-half years at Tannadice ended in miserable fashion as the Tangerines succumbed to the drop last term.

Familiar faces

There was success across the pond for another couple of ex-United men at the weekend.

Ryan Gauld notched twice as Vancouver Whitecaps swept LA Galaxy aside 4-2.

The Tangerines’ academy kid boasts eight goals and seven assists from his last nine outings.

And Marc McNulty opened his account for Orange County SC in California, finding the net in a 3-1 win over Loudoun United.

It marked McNulty’s first goal since a dramatic late winner against St Mirren for United in March 2022.

More from Dundee United

Ross Docherty, Dundee United captain, leaves the field after defeat against Spartans
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: We can slaughter each other all day — talk…
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, on the touchline at Ainslie Park
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines go viral as road to rebuilding 'trust' hits…
A dejected Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin strides off the field at Ainslie Park
Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is 'not the end of the…
Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to…
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.
Tony Watt making 'incredible' injury progress as Dundee United narrow striker search to final…
A split image of Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew at Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew futures amid squad number…
Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United's relegation at Tannadice Park
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United 'trust' admission is welcome - now those in charge must…
Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson have all made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: SNS and Forfar Athletic.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as…
Dougie Samuel following Spartans' promotion last term.
Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…