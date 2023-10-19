Broken Records frontman opens up on impact of parenthood as band prepares to hit Dundee stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Broken Records frontman opens up on impact of parenthood as band prepares to hit Dundee stage

The Edinburgh outfit would be 'a different kettle of fish' if they didn't all have kids, says Jamie Sutherland.

Broken Records.
Broken Records are back after a long break between albums. Image: Solen Collent.
By Chris Mugan

Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.

So said John Lennon once and that quote could well sum up the past five years for Broken Records since the release of their fourth album.

Writing sessions for its follow-up began in 2019, yet The Dreamless Sleep Of The 1990s only came out at the beginning of this month, accompanied by a Dundee date next Thursday.

For long-term fans of the Edinburgh outfit that formed in 2006, this is welcome news – the new album features all the group’s strong points, especially their soaring melodies backing frontman Jamie Sutherland’s rich baritone.

Dreamless is, though, more restrained than earlier releases, with extra space between individual instruments and vocals.

Partly, this came from a desire to progress from the rousing ride of 2018’s What We Might Know, Jamie explains from his Edinburgh home.

“We’d made a big party record, relatively for us, inspired by Springsteen and Tom Petty, what I used to listen in the back seat of my parents’ car,” says the father of two.

“But now I was in the driving seat and my kids were in the back. We realised things had come full circle.

“We wanted to move on from that and make something quieter, more reflective; really refine the arrangements, so there weren’t hundreds of things in the mix, just one line for each instrument.”

‘I hate to think what we’d be like if none of us had kids’

Dreamless was supposed to come out in 2020, but the pandemic put a spanner in the works, Jamie explains.

“Covid hit and gave us time to rework and refine the album,” he says.

“And because everyone was bringing their records out so quickly after the pandemic, it made no sense to do the same and be completely ignored.”

Having spent several years on revered indie label 4AD, the six-piece now self-release their music and hold down other jobs: guitarist Craig Ross owns The Depot Studio, still the band’s rehearsal space, while Jamie, previously music programmer for Edinburgh’s Summerhall, has recently been appointed creative director of Skye’s performing arts organisation Seall.

Jamie himself first became a dad in 2016, the last bandmember to become a parent, a life change that he believes has been positive for the group.

“It impacts on things like touring, but I think we’re in a much healthier place having kids,” he laughs. “I hate to think what we’d be like if none of us had them. It would be a different kettle of fish going away.”

Broken Records frontman Jamie Sutherlands sits on a chair in front of the rest of the band.
Broken Records’ new album is more restrained than previous offerings. Image: Solen Collent Date; Unknown

Dreamless’s title track is inspired by fever dreams Jamie endured during Covid, comparing them to his own relatively carefree childhood as he worries about the new generation.

“We recognise our music is a legacy to our kids. Not in a financial way, but they’ve all grown up together and this is a document of our lives,” he explains.

“I recognise the person singing those songs from past albums, though now I’m a complete different person.”

Broken Records ‘never sounded better live’

Jamie also muses that as people start families, they are often dealing with mortality, something that also affected the making of Dreamless, he admits. Indeed, the singer lost a former flatmate to a heart attack.

“In the music industry, we’ve had friends and peers and colleagues that have passed far too early and that all bleeds into it. It’s that period when you get your first kids and your first passings. It just seems to collide like that, a curious time of life.”

Broken Records.
Dreamless Sleep of the 1990s by Broken Records is out now. Image: Solen Collent Date; Unknown

Jamie, though, sees Broken Records as a band that is moving forward rather than looking backwards, especially enjoying how new material works well on tour with earlier, more rocking anthems.

“The band’s never sounded better live,” he says. “Like on the record, we’ve found that space in the arrangements we’re playing with each other. There’s less competition for noise on stage.

“I certainly feel I’m improving as a songwriter. I know more, have more experience and that adds weight. I believe we still haven’t made our best record.

“It’s good to be chasing something and that keeps us going.”

The Dreamless Sleep Of The 1990s is out now. Broken Records play Beat Generator, Dundee, on October 26.

More from Music

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996, appears in court in Las Vegas (John Locher, Pool/AP)
‘No gun, no car, no witnesses’ against man accused in Tupac Shakur case –…
Stormzy, pictured, as he performs on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
2023 MTV EMAs cancelled amid ‘volatility of world events’ after Israel conflict
Slade frontman Noddy Holder was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer five years ago and told he ‘only had six months to live’, his wife Suzan has revealed (Yui Mok/PA)
Noddy Holder’s wife reveals Slade singer’s cancer diagnosis
Olly Alexander has unveiled his Madame Tussauds London figure (Madame Tussauds /PA)
Olly Alexander unveils his own Brit Awards-inspired Madame Tussauds figure
Sweden entrant Loreen, pictured, after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. (Aaron Chown/PA)
BBC to broadcast Eurovision finals and semi-finals live as UK returns to compete
Lily Allen arrives for the annual Glamour Women of the Year awards in central London (Ian West/PA)
Lily Allen and Lionesses among winners at Glamour Women of the Year awards
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have a three-year-old son (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd citing irreconcilable differences
Billy Bragg during a visit to The Brit School in London (Ian West/PA)
Billy Bragg: Music cannot change Israel-Hamas conflict but it can inspire belief
Lady Leshurr denies the charges (Alamy/PA)
Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and bit woman’s new partner, court hears
Liam Payne. (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ex-One Direction star Liam Payne banned from driving after admitting speeding