Amy Macdonald ‘helps raise £70k for Dundee recovery project’ after ‘auctioning herself off’ at Gleneagles Hotel

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald says she has helped raise thousands for a Dundee recovery project after “auctioning herself off” at a Gleneagles Hotel bash.

The Mr Rock & Roll star performed at the Perthshire hotel on Thursday night during a dinner for charity Social Bite.

Macdonald also gave those in attendance the chance to bid for her to perform a private gig – with one person forking out £70,000 for the privilege.

Posting on Instagram, the singer said the cash would help support plans for an addiction recovery village in Dundee.

Amy Macdonald auction ‘to pay for Social Bite nest houses in Dundee’

Macdonald wrote: “We helped Social Bite raise over £700,000 last night! I was the musical guest, and I also auctioned myself off.”

And in a video, she said: “There was an auction and I had donated a private gig, and it raised £70,000 – which I might add was the largest bid on any item by a substantial margin.

“That will pay for two of Social Bite’s little nest houses which is life-changing for people.

“It’s just amazing and Social Bite has done so well – the last I heard the total raised was £700,000.

“So they’re hoping to build this entire village in Dundee, there’s already one in Edinburgh.”

The 36-year-old added: “I have heard that the location where this private gig is going to be is on a yacht.

“If there’s anything that I’m happy to lend my time to for charity it’s on a yacht – I’m there.”

Social Bite plans for Dundee addiction recovery village

Plans for a “world-leading” addiction recovery village in Dundee were tabled by Social Bite in 2023.

At the time, charity co-founder Josh Littlejohn said: “When we approached Dundee City Council, they asked us if the project could be developed to have a specific focus on people with addiction issues.

“We thought it was a brilliant thing to do so the project will be a residential recovery village specifically for people who want to overcome addiction.”

The project is estimated to cost £1.9 million and prototypes for the nest houses were revealed in November – though the location has yet to be confirmed.

Social Bite declined to comment on the event.