Amy Macdonald ‘helps raise £70k for Dundee recovery project’ after ‘auctioning herself off’ at Gleneagles Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Amy Macdonald ‘helps raise £70k for Dundee recovery project’ after ‘auctioning herself off’ at Gleneagles Hotel

The singer was a guest at a Social Bite charity dinner.

By Andrew Robson
Amy Macdonald at Gleneagles for Social Bite charity auction
Amy Macdonald also performed at the auction on Thursday evening. Image: Amy Macdonald/Instagram

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald says she has helped raise thousands for a Dundee recovery project after “auctioning herself off” at a Gleneagles Hotel bash.

The Mr Rock & Roll star performed at the Perthshire hotel on Thursday night during a dinner for charity Social Bite.

Macdonald also gave those in attendance the chance to bid for her to perform a private gig – with one person forking out £70,000 for the privilege.

Posting on Instagram, the singer said the cash would help support plans for an addiction recovery village in Dundee.

Amy Macdonald auction ‘to pay for Social Bite nest houses in Dundee’

Macdonald wrote: “We helped Social Bite raise over £700,000 last night! I was the musical guest, and I also auctioned myself off.”

And in a video, she said: “There was an auction and I had donated a private gig, and it raised £70,000 – which I might add was the largest bid on any item by a substantial margin.

“That will pay for two of Social Bite’s little nest houses which is life-changing for people.

“It’s just amazing and Social Bite has done so well – the last I heard the total raised was £700,000.

Gleneagles Hotel
Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“So they’re hoping to build this entire village in Dundee, there’s already one in Edinburgh.”

The 36-year-old added: “I have heard that the location where this private gig is going to be is on a yacht.

“If there’s anything that I’m happy to lend my time to for charity it’s on a yacht – I’m there.”

Social Bite plans for Dundee addiction recovery village

Plans for a “world-leading” addiction recovery village in Dundee were tabled by Social Bite in 2023.

At the time, charity co-founder Josh Littlejohn said: “When we approached Dundee City Council, they asked us if the project could be developed to have a specific focus on people with addiction issues.

“We thought it was a brilliant thing to do so the project will be a residential recovery village specifically for people who want to overcome addiction.”

The project is estimated to cost £1.9 million and prototypes for the nest houses were revealed in November – though the location has yet to be confirmed.

Social Bite declined to comment on the event.

More from Music

A court filing alleged the singer had ‘a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna sued by concert fans for her ‘difficulty ensuring timely performance’
UB40 has announced their first album in nearly three years will be released this spring to celebrate the band’s formation 45 years ago (UB40/PA)
UB40 to mark 45 year milestone with new album and UK tour
Allan Young sits beside a piano.
Perthshire classical music veteran Allan thought MBE letter was for 'someone else'
Snoop Dogg (Matt Crossick/PA)
Snoop Dogg’s daughter suffers ‘severe stroke’ at age 24
Neville Staple of The Specials has cancelled his tour (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Specials singer Neville Staple cancels tour after heart defect diagnosis
Hipgnosis Songs Fund owns the rights to tracks by artists including 50 Cent (Joel Ryan/PA)
Hipgnosis hopes to entice bidders for song catalogues with £20m payment
Damian Lewis promises to play new songs from his forthcoming second album as well as fan favourites (Joseph Lynn/PA)
British actor Damian Lewis announces new tour dates and release of second album
British West End and Broadway theatre producer Martin McCallum dies age 73 (Ian West/PA)
British West End and Broadway theatre producer Martin McCallum dies age 73
Ariana Grande is releasing a new album (Katia Temkin/PA)
Ariana Grande announces release date for new album Eternal Sunshine
Chorus and orchestra members at the English National Opera are to strike in February (Laura Lean/PA)
English National Opera chorus and orchestra members to strike in contracts row

Conversation