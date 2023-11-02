Dundee addiction recovery village could make city a ‘pioneer’ in tackling drug crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee addiction recovery village could make city a ‘pioneer’ in tackling drug crisis

The co-founder of Social Bite, the charity behind the plans, says the project could be 'world-leading'.

By Laura Devlin
Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, at the Edinburgh village. Image: Social Bite.
Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, at the Edinburgh village. Image: Social Bite.

The Dundee addiction recovery village could make the city a pioneer in tackling drug deaths, according to the founder of the charity behind the plans.

Josh Littlejohn co-founded Social Bite in 2012, which has gone on to raise over £8 million for projects aimed at ending homelessness.

The charity has been backed by a number of high profile stars over the years, including George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and the Princess of Wales.

Among the initiatives launched by Social Bite is the their very own village in Edinburgh which offers support and opportunities to homeless people, enabling them to find permanent accommodation.

And it’s hoped the success of the Edinburgh village can prove to be the blueprint for Dundee.

Josh said: “It has been a successful project, we’ve gathered data from it and found it has had a profound impact on people who were in a situation of homelessness.

An artist impression of how the Dundee recovery village could look. Image: Social Bite.

“We found that almost all of the people who moved on to their own tenancy (after being in the village) are still sustaining that. It was breaking that cycle of homelessness.

“And it gave us the inspiration to think about replicating or expanding it and around 18 months ago we announced plans to build two more villages.”

The Dundee addiction recovery project came about after a visit to the Edinburgh village by Lynne Henderson and Keir Sword – trustees of The WM Sword Charitable Trust.

Following their visit, the charitable trust offered to contribute £1.5million towards a similar initiative in Dundee.

‘Other cities can look to it as an example’

Dundee’s village will include 15 eco-friendly prefabricated ‘nest houses’ with a bedroom, kitchen, lounge area and storage.

A community hub will also be built in the village, complete with communal dining space, gym facilities and counselling rooms.

Josh said: “The homelessness situation in Dundee is slightly different to that in Edinburgh, so replicating that village wouldn’t have fitted the local need.

“When we approached Dundee City Council, they asked us if the project could be developed to have a specific focus on people with addiction issues.

Lynne Henderson and Josh Littlejohn in Dundee. Image: Social Bite.

“We thought it was a brilliant thing to do so the project will be a residential recovery village specifically for people who want to overcome addiction.”

The location of the village is yet to be confirmed but a full planning application is expected to be submitted to Dundee City Council by the end of the year.

And all going to plan, it’s hope the project will be ready to open in early 2025.

Josh added: “Over the years Dundee has been at the centre of the drug deaths statistics in Scotland.

“Hopefully this can make Dundee world-leading in its response to the drugs crisis and we really believe it can be pioneering.

“Other cities can look upon it as an example of how to respond to this crisis.”

More from Dundee

Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland.
Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off…
5
Jamie Webster
Indie star Jamie Webster to perform free concert at Dundee's Assai Records
Dens Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee v Rangers game delayed as Ibrox team bus held up
Police attend RTC on Broughty Ferry Road
Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on busy Dundee road
CGI impressions of what the Eden Project Dundee could look like.
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project Dundee expected to cost £130m and take two years to build
4
Youths targeting the empty house in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Kirkton mob smashed up house next door - my children don't feel safe here'
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween 2023.
Reporter Lindsey Hamilton on the night 'mob culture took over Kirkton' - again
4
Support staff from schools in Perth and Kinross go on strike
Date announced for new school strikes in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross
3
A house on Craigmore Street in Kirkton was smashed up by the youths. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirkton resident plans to move house after another night of Halloween horror

Conversation