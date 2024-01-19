St Johnstone seal Luke Robinson return as defender declares: ‘I’ve got unfinished business’

Luke Robinson has returned to St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

The Wigan defender signed a season-long loan agreement in the summer, but was recalled early by the Latics at the turn of the year.

He made two appearances for his parent club, coming on as a substitute in their 1-1 draw with Barnsley on New Year’s Day and playing the full 90 minutes alongside Saints legend Jason Kerr against Doncaster in the Football League Trophy.

That game marked Kerr’s comeback after a mammoth, 14-month injury lay-off.

The Saints cup double-winning skipper’s return has eased the defensive pressures faced by Wigan boss Shaun Maloney. As a result, Robinson’s return to McDiarmid Park has now been sanctioned.

He told the Saints’ official website: “I always thought there was a chance I could return to Saints and that’s how it’s turned out.

“I’m really pleased because I wanted to finish what I feel I started. I feel that I built a foundation and I’m someone who likes to finish things – it feels like I have unfinished business here.”

Levein gratitude

Robinson, who is eligible to face Airdrie in Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie, made 18 appearances for St Johnstone in the first half of the season, growing into a key member of an improving Perth side along the way.

His ability to cover the left centre-half and left-back positions made him coveted by Levein and his return north will provide a huge boost ahead of a crucial four-month run-in.

Levein added: “It’s good to have Luke back and I’d like to thank Wigan Athletic.

“I know Luke enjoys it here – that’s borne out by his keenness to come back – and he gives me options at both left back and left centre back.”

Robinson has also signed an extended contract with Wigan, committing himself to the Latics until summer 2025.