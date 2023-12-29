Huge blow for St Johnstone as Wigan recall loan star Luke Robinson

St Johnstone have been dealt a huge blow with the news Wigan have decided to recall Luke Robinson.

The young defender has been one of Saints’ best players this season – performing well as a left wing-back and left-sided centre-half.

With Shaun Maloney having to deal with an injury crisis at the back, the Wigan boss has cut short Robinson’s McDiarmid Park loan.

In the short-term, Craig Levein will be without the 21-year-old for Tuesday’s final game before the mid-season break at Dundee.

After that, the Saints manager will likely need to address the situation in the January transfer window.

Robinson, who played 18 games in a row, has known for a while the recall was a possibility.

“I don’t look too far ahead,” he said recently.

“Especially after my injury.

“You don’t know what is going to happen in a few hours or the next day.

“I’m just taking each day as it comes. At the minute, I’m happy doing what I’m doing.

“It’s absolutely not a given to be playing football.

“Managers change, systems change and form changes. You can be in and out of a team quicker than you think.

“I’m enjoying it here and the playing is a bonus.”