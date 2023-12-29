Huge blow for St Johnstone as Wigan recall loan star Luke Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge blow for St Johnstone as Wigan recall loan star Luke Robinson

The 21-year-old has been one of Saints' best players this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Robinson has returned to Wigan.
Luke Robinson has returned to Wigan. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have been dealt a huge blow with the news Wigan have decided to recall Luke Robinson.

The young defender has been one of Saints’ best players this season – performing well as a left wing-back and left-sided centre-half.

With Shaun Maloney having to deal with an injury crisis at the back, the Wigan boss has cut short Robinson’s McDiarmid Park loan.

In the short-term, Craig Levein will be without the 21-year-old for Tuesday’s final game before the mid-season break at Dundee.

After that, the Saints manager will likely need to address the situation in the January transfer window.

Robinson, who played 18 games in a row, has known for a while the recall was a possibility.

Luke Robinson in action.
Luke Robinson in action against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“I don’t look too far ahead,” he said recently.

“Especially after my injury.

“You don’t know what is going to happen in a few hours or the next day.

“I’m just taking each day as it comes. At the minute, I’m happy doing what I’m doing.

“It’s absolutely not a given to be playing football.

“Managers change, systems change and form changes. You can be in and out of a team quicker than you think.

“I’m enjoying it here and the playing is a bonus.”

