St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr on ‘massive relief’ of returning to Wigan side after 438-day injury lay-off

St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr admits he was relieved to finally end a 438-day spell on the side-lines after making his comeback for Wigan.

The Perth cup double-winning captain played the full 90 minutes in the Latics’ Bristol Street Motors Trophy shoot-out defeat to Doncaster.

It was the defender’s first outing since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last November before then picking up a foot knock at the tail end of the year.

Kerr said: “The knee injury took around 11, 12 months then I got a foot injury.

🗣️ Jason Kerr paid tribute to the Club’s medical staff after he made his return to action last night following 14 months out injured. 💪#wafc — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 17, 2024

“It’s a massive relief to be back. I’ve missed it so much. I want to give a big shout out to the medical staff, sports scientists, and the manager (Shaun Maloney) for giving me my chance to come back after 14 months out.

“It’s good to be back but I’m disappointed we didn’t go through to the next round.”

Kerr left Saints for Wigan in summer 2021 after helping the Perth side to their historic cup double and scoring in Europe as they drew with Galatasaray in Turkey.

The 26-year-old has made 50 appearances for the English League One outfit, scoring twice.