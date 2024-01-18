St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr on ‘massive relief’ of returning to Wigan side after 438-day injury lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr on ‘massive relief’ of returning to Wigan side after 438-day injury lay-off

The Perth cup double-winner has endured an extended spell in the treatment room.

By Darren Johnstone
Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain.
Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain.

St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr admits he was relieved to finally end a 438-day spell on the side-lines after making his comeback for Wigan.

The Perth cup double-winning captain played the full 90 minutes in the Latics’ Bristol Street Motors Trophy shoot-out defeat to Doncaster.

It was the defender’s first outing since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last November before then picking up a foot knock at the tail end of the year.

Kerr said: “The knee injury took around 11, 12 months then I got a foot injury.

“It’s a massive relief to be back. I’ve missed it so much. I want to give a big shout out to the medical staff, sports scientists, and the manager (Shaun Maloney) for giving me my chance to come back after 14 months out.

“It’s good to be back but I’m disappointed we didn’t go through to the next round.”

Kerr left Saints for Wigan in summer 2021 after helping the Perth side to their historic cup double and scoring in Europe as they drew with Galatasaray in Turkey.

The 26-year-old has made 50 appearances for the English League One outfit, scoring twice.

