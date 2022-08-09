St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr reveals why he kept his Galatasaray goal celebration low-key

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr reveals why he kept his Galatasaray goal celebration low-key

By Eric Nicolson
August 9 2022, 5.13pm Updated: August 9 2022, 7.58pm
Jason Kerr scores in Istanbul.
A goal to put St Johnstone in front against Galatasaray deserved an extravagant celebration.

But Jason Kerr kept his low-key because he didn’t want to be sent off!

The double-winning captain tucked away a penalty to give Saints a 1-0 lead in Turkey just over a year ago.

Some of his team-mates were happy to let the home fans know that they had been silenced by a team they might not have even heard of a few weeks earlier.

However, Kerr had a good reason to keep his emotions in check.

“I knew the minute we got the penalty that I was going to take it,” said the Wigan Athletic defender.

“I’d spoken to the gaffer the night before to tell him I was on penalties.

“Ali (McCann) had missed one against Ross County and we were on a run of missing them.

“I remember jogging up because I saw Kano (Chris Kane) with the ball in his hands, wanting to take it.

“I’d said: ‘No Kano, it’s mine’. There was then a wait and I could hear all the whistling from the fans.

“The referee then wanted me to move the ball a little bit. Not sure why.

“I enjoyed the pressure and I like having nerves like that.

“At the time I actually thought I’d caught it well.

“I just wanted to hit it quite hard into the left side of the goal. But I’ve topped the ball!

“That wasn’t great but at the end of the day it went in the back of the net. That’s what is remembered.”

Kerr added: “I was going to shoosh the Galatasaray fans but realised I was on a booking.

“It would’ve been embarrassing if I’d been sent off after scoring the penalty so I kept celebrations PG!”

Should Saints have gone gung-ho?

The ‘what if’ of the night Saints drew 1-1 in their Europa League qualifier was whether they should have thrown the kitchen sink at their opponents in that first leg.

“I watch the video back and it’s mad to think we went 1-0 up against Galatasaray away from home,” said Kerr.

“It’s a massive event in St Johnstone’s history.

“We were in a really good position when they had the man sent off.

“Looking back, we probably could’ve pushed on but you still need to give Galatasaray respect.

“If we’d gone gung-ho and lost two or three, we would’ve been kicking ourselves.

“I feel like it was a fair result over there in the end and the boys were happy to take it back to a full house at McDiarmid Park.

“We always knew it was going to be a hard draw because we were entering at an advanced round.

“We were going to play against a world class club with a lot of history. We were all buzzing about it.

“They had players that you used to play against on Fifa – the likes of Falcao and Babel.

“We gave it our best shot.”

