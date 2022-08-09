Firefighters tackle crop field blazes near Cupar By James Simpson August 9 2022, 5.24pm Updated: August 9 2022, 8.40pm 0 Firefighters were called to the blaze shortly after 3pm. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fires have torn through two crop fields and farm machinery in Fife. Emergency services from across the Kingdom have been sent to blazes in Pitscottie and Ceres, near Cupar. One appliance in fields near Pitscottie. Image: Kim Cessford Firefighters were first called at around 3pm on Tuesday, after plumes of smoke appeared in the area. The smoke reached so high it was visible from Monifieth on the other side of the River Tay. Crews from across Fife tackle field fires The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent crews from Cupar, Methil, St Andrews, Newburgh and Auchtermuchty. Appliances from Newburgh and Auchtermuchty remain at the scene. It is understood there has been widespread damage to crops with farmers seen trying to move hay bales from the fields. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Three people treated by paramedics after fish and chip shop blaze Pilot escapes uninjured after plane crashes in Fife field Driver’s lucky escape after car bursts into flames in Kirkcaldy street Four officers taken to hospital after police car involved in collision near Cupar