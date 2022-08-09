Firefighters tackle crop field blazes near Cupar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fires have torn through two crop fields and farm machinery in Fife.

Emergency services from across the Kingdom have been sent to blazes in Pitscottie and Ceres, near Cupar.

Firefighters were first called at around 3pm on Tuesday, after plumes of smoke appeared in the area.

The smoke reached so high it was visible from Monifieth on the other side of the River Tay.

Crews from across Fife tackle field fires

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent crews from Cupar, Methil, St Andrews, Newburgh and Auchtermuchty.

Appliances from Newburgh and Auchtermuchty remain at the scene.

It is understood there has been widespread damage to crops with farmers seen trying to move hay bales from the fields.

More to follow.