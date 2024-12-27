Why are young people driving Dundee’s vinyl records revival?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Why are young people driving Dundee’s vinyl records revival?

From Thirteen Records on Union Street to the TikTok generation, we explore why vinyl is striking a 'retro-cool' chord with Dundee’s youth - and driving a global resurgence in physical music.

Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander
Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander
By Michael Alexander

It’s the festive season, and the warm glow of nostalgia spills onto Dundee’s Union Street from the door of Thirteen Records.

Inside, the earthy and evocative scent of vinyl fills the air as the jangly guitars of A Catholic Education by Teenage Fanclub – a 1990s Scottish alt-rock classic – blast retro vibes from the speakers.

Co-owners Frank Mills, Morag Rogers, and Frank’s nephew Lee Scott cheerfully assist a steady flow of customers.

Some browse idly, while others hunt for last-minute gifts, flipping through racks of records and CDs as though Spotify never existed.

Here, new releases mingle with ‘80s and ‘90s classics, all curated by staff who honed their craft at the legendary Groucho’s record store before its closure in 2020.

Frank Mills, co-owner owner of Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The UK’s love for vinyl is undeniable.

In 2023, sales of vinyl LPs hit 5.9 million units – the highest since 1990 – marking the 16th consecutive year of growth, according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

But what’s driving this revival in a world dominated by Spotify and YouTube?

And why are so many young people embracing this retro format?

Dundee teenager says it’s all about holding something tangible

For 18-year-old Cally Gouldthorpe, a hairdressing student at Dundee and Angus College in Arbroath, vinyl isn’t just about music – it’s about connection.

“I like having physical media,” says Cally, a former Monifieth High School pupil.
“I can go on Spotify, but I enjoy having the physical album.”

Cally’s collection began four years ago with Harry Styles’ Fine Line and has since grown to include pop-rock favourites like One Direction and Sabrina Carpenter.

Cally Gouldthorpe, 18, from Monifieth, browses vinyl at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander

For her, vinyl offers both nostalgia and tangibility.

“It’s about collecting memorabilia from artists I love,” she explains.

“And it’s definitely got a retro throwback vibe.”

Cally is far from alone.

What are the most popular vinyl records?

In 2023, Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) topped UK vinyl sales, with the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds following close behind.

Even cassette sales have risen, exceeding 100,000 for the fourth consecutive year.

While streaming accounts for over 80% of music consumption, vinyl’s tactile charm continues to attract fans, particularly among so-called Gen Z.

For Frank Mills, vinyl’s resurgence is about more than music.

Frank Mills, co-owner, outside, Thirteen Records. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It’s about the joy of owning something tangible.

At 66, Frank has been selling records for over 30 years, including 25 at Groucho’s.

When Groucho’s closed in 2020, Frank, Morag, and Lee opened Thirteen Records on Union Street, naming the shop after a Big Star song and its street number.

“We get plenty older folk in who never stopped buying vinyl,” says Frank.

“But it’s surprising how many young people we get in these days.

“Especially young women. They’re buying everything from Taylor Swift to The Smiths and The Cure.

“Punk is popular too – whether it’s original UK punk or pop-punk bands like Green Day and Blink-182.”

Customers browsing at Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Frank sees a nostalgia cycle in action.

“Teens are discovering bands like Oasis and Nirvana through their parents’ collections,” he says.

“Oasis albums fly off the shelves, whether on vinyl or CD. It’s just like when I was a teen in the ‘70s, and ‘50s rock and roll made a big comeback.”

Influence of pop culture is undeniable

Frank says shows like Stranger Things have also helped introduced kids to ‘80s music.

“Artists like Kate Bush and The Clash have found a new audience – because it’s so different from mainstream pop,” Frank explains.

Jazz, surprisingly, has also found a younger audience.

Interior of Thirteen Records, Union Street, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander.

“We sell loads of Dave Brubeck and Bill Evans. I’m not sure why, but they’re incredibly popular.”

For Frank, vinyl’s appeal lies in its physicality.

“It’s something you can hold, look at, collect,” he says.

“That’s why CDs are making a comeback too. Younger people are buying them for bands like Oasis and Green Day.”

Is there a price to be paid for nostalgia?

While vinyl is thriving, affordability remains key.

“You can still pick up classics for £20,” Frank notes.

“But special editions or new releases can cost up to £60 – that’s too much for a lot of people.”

Thirteen Records balances new and second-hand stock, offering affordable gems for £4 or £5 alongside higher-end items.

An album by Dundee band The View on sale in Thirteen Records. Image: Michael Alexander

Christmas is a busy time for the shop, with perennial favourites like The Stone Roses and A Charlie Brown Christmas albums flying off the shelves.

But for Frank, selling records is a year-round passion.

“I’ve been hooked on music since I was 13, starting with Bowie and T. Rex,” he says.

“Some days, you think you’d like to never see another record – but most of the time, I love it.”

What do first-time vinyl buyers think?

Not everyone browsing Thirteen Records owns a record player – yet.

For young couple Jemima Martin, 21, and Ben Shona, 23, visiting the shop is part nostalgia, part curiosity.

Jemima, a forensic anthropology graduate from Dundee University now pursuing a master’s at Durham, has fond memories of Dundee’s record culture.

Jemima Martin, 21, browsing vinyl in Thirteen Records. Image: Michael Alexander.

“I remember Groucho’s from when I was a student,” she says.

“We came in today just to look – I like the pictures on vinyl!”

Ben, a PhD student in molecular genetics, is tempted to buy his first record player.

“They’re expensive, but a close friend of mine has one, and I love listening at his place,” he says.

Ben Shona, 23 and Jemima Martin, 21, browsing vinyl in Thirteen Records, Dundee. Image: Michael Alexander.

Both recognise vinyl’s appeal among their generation. “It’s definitely a trend online,” Jemima notes.

Ben believes the format’s immersive nature contrasts with today’s digital culture.

“The counterculture to TikTok and short sound clips is the album format – listening to a whole record with continuity from side A to B. It’s more immersive,” he explains.

What’s the view of a lifelong collector?

Danny Parker, 42, has been hooked on vinyl for a decade.

And during my visit, he’s searching for a relatively last minute gift to buy his rock music-loving wife.

The Ninja Kiwi video game developer, who moved to Dundee to study at Abertay University in 2000, traces his love of records back to his dad’s Motown collection.

Danny Parker, 42, browsing vinyl in Thirteen Records. Image: Michael Alexander

Stevie Wonder was his idol. As a kid, I’d go through his records. Later, at uni, I explored DJ friends’ collections.

“When I bought a house, I got my own record player – it’s such a different experience from streaming.”

For Danny, tangibility is also key.

“When you buy a record, you invest in it,” he says.

Danny Parker, 42, browsing vinyl in Thirteen Records. Image: Michael Alexander

“If I don’t like it on first listen, I’ll play it again because I paid for it – and some of those albums have become my favourites.

“With streaming, if you don’t like it, you never listen again.”

The vinyl revival isn’t limited to older buyers.

“I know a 13-year-old getting vinyls for Christmas,” Danny adds.

“Everything old becomes cool eventually, and having something physical to hold resonates with people.”

Who knows, perhaps the older generation were hitting the right musical notes all along!

More from Music

Shambolics 2024 line-up: Darren Forbes (second left) and Lewis McDonald (second right) with Scotty Thomson and Rab Wright. Image: Shambolics
Kirkcaldy Foodbank financial crisis warning as Shambolics announce Boxing Day charity gig
Jan Burnett of Spare Snare with Mike Kane and Steve Grimmond of aaga. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why Spare Snare frontman Jan Burnett is reviving Dundee's ‘forgotten’ post-punk icons
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Derek Forbes interview Picture shows; Charlie Burchill, Mel Gaynor and Derek Forbes in Paris. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Ex-Simple Minds bassist hints at lasting frictions with former bandmates as he heads to…
The Average White Band on stage.
Average White Band prepares for one last hurrah after 50 years of picking up…
3
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (3978024l) The Wickerman Festival - Del Amitri The Wickerman Festival, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, Britain - 26 Jul 2014
Del Amitri guitarist opens up about 'weird' Perth gig and navigating bandmate Justin's Parkinson's…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Metalfest 2024 Picture shows; Catalysis rocking out at a gig in Glasgow. . na. Supplied by Image: Barrie Douglas (must credit) Date; Unknown
Dundee Metal Fest to kick off new era for homegrown rockers Catalysis
To go with story by David Dalziel. What's On Courier Picture shows; The Skids - Richard Jobson. Let's Rock Scotland. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; 10/08/2024
Skids frontman: 'The ghost of Stuart Adamson is in the room somewhere' as (another)…
2
Deacon Blue guitarist Gregor Philp. Image: Chris Sumner.
Ears ringing? How earplugs are turning down the volume on Dundee night life
Big Country's Bruce Watson (right) with his son Jamie. Image: Swilly's Photographic Services
Bruce Watson of Big Country on 40 years of Steeltown, Stuart Adamson’s legacy and…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. LiveHouse Dundee opinion column Picture shows; LiveHouse Dundee mock-up. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 08/11/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee transport factor crucial to success of cracking new 4,500-capacity venue
8

Conversation