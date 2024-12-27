Why are young people driving Dundee’s vinyl records revival?

It’s the festive season, and the warm glow of nostalgia spills onto Dundee’s Union Street from the door of Thirteen Records.

Inside, the earthy and evocative scent of vinyl fills the air as the jangly guitars of A Catholic Education by Teenage Fanclub – a 1990s Scottish alt-rock classic – blast retro vibes from the speakers.

Co-owners Frank Mills, Morag Rogers, and Frank’s nephew Lee Scott cheerfully assist a steady flow of customers.

Some browse idly, while others hunt for last-minute gifts, flipping through racks of records and CDs as though Spotify never existed.

Here, new releases mingle with ‘80s and ‘90s classics, all curated by staff who honed their craft at the legendary Groucho’s record store before its closure in 2020.

The UK’s love for vinyl is undeniable.

In 2023, sales of vinyl LPs hit 5.9 million units – the highest since 1990 – marking the 16th consecutive year of growth, according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

But what’s driving this revival in a world dominated by Spotify and YouTube?

And why are so many young people embracing this retro format?

Dundee teenager says it’s all about holding something tangible

For 18-year-old Cally Gouldthorpe, a hairdressing student at Dundee and Angus College in Arbroath, vinyl isn’t just about music – it’s about connection.

“I like having physical media,” says Cally, a former Monifieth High School pupil.

“I can go on Spotify, but I enjoy having the physical album.”

Cally’s collection began four years ago with Harry Styles’ Fine Line and has since grown to include pop-rock favourites like One Direction and Sabrina Carpenter.

For her, vinyl offers both nostalgia and tangibility.

“It’s about collecting memorabilia from artists I love,” she explains.

“And it’s definitely got a retro throwback vibe.”

Cally is far from alone.

What are the most popular vinyl records?

In 2023, Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) topped UK vinyl sales, with the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds following close behind.

Even cassette sales have risen, exceeding 100,000 for the fourth consecutive year.

While streaming accounts for over 80% of music consumption, vinyl’s tactile charm continues to attract fans, particularly among so-called Gen Z.

For Frank Mills, vinyl’s resurgence is about more than music.

It’s about the joy of owning something tangible.

At 66, Frank has been selling records for over 30 years, including 25 at Groucho’s.

When Groucho’s closed in 2020, Frank, Morag, and Lee opened Thirteen Records on Union Street, naming the shop after a Big Star song and its street number.

“We get plenty older folk in who never stopped buying vinyl,” says Frank.

“But it’s surprising how many young people we get in these days.

“Especially young women. They’re buying everything from Taylor Swift to The Smiths and The Cure.

“Punk is popular too – whether it’s original UK punk or pop-punk bands like Green Day and Blink-182.”

Frank sees a nostalgia cycle in action.

“Teens are discovering bands like Oasis and Nirvana through their parents’ collections,” he says.

“Oasis albums fly off the shelves, whether on vinyl or CD. It’s just like when I was a teen in the ‘70s, and ‘50s rock and roll made a big comeback.”

Influence of pop culture is undeniable

Frank says shows like Stranger Things have also helped introduced kids to ‘80s music.

“Artists like Kate Bush and The Clash have found a new audience – because it’s so different from mainstream pop,” Frank explains.

Jazz, surprisingly, has also found a younger audience.

“We sell loads of Dave Brubeck and Bill Evans. I’m not sure why, but they’re incredibly popular.”

For Frank, vinyl’s appeal lies in its physicality.

“It’s something you can hold, look at, collect,” he says.

“That’s why CDs are making a comeback too. Younger people are buying them for bands like Oasis and Green Day.”

Is there a price to be paid for nostalgia?

While vinyl is thriving, affordability remains key.

“You can still pick up classics for £20,” Frank notes.

“But special editions or new releases can cost up to £60 – that’s too much for a lot of people.”

Thirteen Records balances new and second-hand stock, offering affordable gems for £4 or £5 alongside higher-end items.

Christmas is a busy time for the shop, with perennial favourites like The Stone Roses and A Charlie Brown Christmas albums flying off the shelves.

But for Frank, selling records is a year-round passion.

“I’ve been hooked on music since I was 13, starting with Bowie and T. Rex,” he says.

“Some days, you think you’d like to never see another record – but most of the time, I love it.”

What do first-time vinyl buyers think?

Not everyone browsing Thirteen Records owns a record player – yet.

For young couple Jemima Martin, 21, and Ben Shona, 23, visiting the shop is part nostalgia, part curiosity.

Jemima, a forensic anthropology graduate from Dundee University now pursuing a master’s at Durham, has fond memories of Dundee’s record culture.

“I remember Groucho’s from when I was a student,” she says.

“We came in today just to look – I like the pictures on vinyl!”

Ben, a PhD student in molecular genetics, is tempted to buy his first record player.

“They’re expensive, but a close friend of mine has one, and I love listening at his place,” he says.

Both recognise vinyl’s appeal among their generation. “It’s definitely a trend online,” Jemima notes.

Ben believes the format’s immersive nature contrasts with today’s digital culture.

“The counterculture to TikTok and short sound clips is the album format – listening to a whole record with continuity from side A to B. It’s more immersive,” he explains.

What’s the view of a lifelong collector?

Danny Parker, 42, has been hooked on vinyl for a decade.

And during my visit, he’s searching for a relatively last minute gift to buy his rock music-loving wife.

The Ninja Kiwi video game developer, who moved to Dundee to study at Abertay University in 2000, traces his love of records back to his dad’s Motown collection.

“Stevie Wonder was his idol. As a kid, I’d go through his records. Later, at uni, I explored DJ friends’ collections.

“When I bought a house, I got my own record player – it’s such a different experience from streaming.”

For Danny, tangibility is also key.

“When you buy a record, you invest in it,” he says.

“If I don’t like it on first listen, I’ll play it again because I paid for it – and some of those albums have become my favourites.

“With streaming, if you don’t like it, you never listen again.”

The vinyl revival isn’t limited to older buyers.

“I know a 13-year-old getting vinyls for Christmas,” Danny adds.

“Everything old becomes cool eventually, and having something physical to hold resonates with people.”

Who knows, perhaps the older generation were hitting the right musical notes all along!