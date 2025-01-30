Loudon Wainwright III recalls friendship with Michael Marra after Dundee Bard namechecked him in a song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loudon Wainwright III recalls friendship with Michael Marra after Dundee Bard namechecked him in a song

The Americana star is returning to Tayside after a flying visit to the launch Marra's box set last year.

Loudon Wainwright III. Image: Shervin Lainez
oudon Wainwright III. Image: Shervin Lainez
By Chris Mugan

Being name-checked by late Dundee bard Michael Marra would be a boon for any songwriter worth their salt.

For Americana stalwart Loudon Wainwright III, the shout-out came in Michael’s bittersweet break-up song Beefhearts and Bones, about splitting a record collection: “You think you’re walking out that door with Loudon Wainwright/You’re wrong, baby, you’re wrong”.

“Of course, I was delighted to hear that,” laughs North Carolina-born Loudon, who is also the father of composer and songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

“I’m always happy to hear my name in somebody else’s song, so that really piqued my interest.

“Then I got to hear some of his and was really knocked out by how great they were and what a funny, engaging and interesting performer he was.”

On a call from his Long Island, NY, home, Loudon – who was dubbed the “new Dylan” when he emerged in the early seventies – talks fondly of first meeting Michael in Aberdeen, “at a folk festival or some other music thing” 20 years ago.

“We were at the same hotel and had this massive Scottish breakfast – blood pudding, kippers, eggs, tomatoes and beans – and just had a nice time talking,” he recalls.

Loudon Wainwright III is set to play at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Ross Halfin.

“Then we stayed in touch and I saw him a few more times.”

‘Hermless’ was a Marra favourite

Back home, Loudon delved into his pal’s back catalogue, so after Michael’s passing selected Hermless as a cover on his album on his album Haven’t Got The Blues (Yet).

“They’re all great, but to use a corny old expression, Hermless spoke to me,” Loudon explains. “It’s sad, but so beautiful.”

He reprised the number at last year’s box set launch at The McManus, where he recalls crime writer Val McDermid gave a rendition of another humorous Marra classic, Frida Kahlo’s Visit to the Taybridge Bar.

Michael Marra was known as the bard of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“I sang with the audience on the chorus of Hermless, which was lovely,” Loudon remembers.

“I mean, when I do that song I have to kind of Americanise it – I say “harmless” –  but they seemed to think that was OK.”

Wainwright’s return to Tayside

Loudon made a whistle-stop visit to the City of Discovery last September for the launch of a box set of Lochee-raised Michael’s work.

And this Monday, Loudon returns to Courier Country as a special guest of Transatlantic Sessions, the travelling jamboree that brings together American, Scottish and Irish talent, this year marking its 30th anniversary.

Representing Scotland is Hebridean vocalist Julie Fowlis, an unfamiliar name to the veteran musician and actor, who admits being new to the setting where guest vocalists appear with a handpicked band.

Julie Fowlis on stage with Duncan Chisholm and others at a With Love To Ukraine charity concert. Image: Supplied.

“I think it’s pretty relaxed,” he adds. “Everybody picks some songs and then we just sing and play together.

“I’ve heard about it for years, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s a different kind of a format for me.”

Loudon Wainwright III plays Transatlantic Sessions at Perth Concert Hall on February 3. His next album, Loudon Live in London, is out January 31. 

Conversation