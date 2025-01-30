Loudon Wainwright III recalls friendship with Michael Marra after Dundee Bard namechecked him in a song

Being name-checked by late Dundee bard Michael Marra would be a boon for any songwriter worth their salt.

For Americana stalwart Loudon Wainwright III, the shout-out came in Michael’s bittersweet break-up song Beefhearts and Bones, about splitting a record collection: “You think you’re walking out that door with Loudon Wainwright/You’re wrong, baby, you’re wrong”.

“Of course, I was delighted to hear that,” laughs North Carolina-born Loudon, who is also the father of composer and songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

“I’m always happy to hear my name in somebody else’s song, so that really piqued my interest.

“Then I got to hear some of his and was really knocked out by how great they were and what a funny, engaging and interesting performer he was.”

On a call from his Long Island, NY, home, Loudon – who was dubbed the “new Dylan” when he emerged in the early seventies – talks fondly of first meeting Michael in Aberdeen, “at a folk festival or some other music thing” 20 years ago.

“We were at the same hotel and had this massive Scottish breakfast – blood pudding, kippers, eggs, tomatoes and beans – and just had a nice time talking,” he recalls.

“Then we stayed in touch and I saw him a few more times.”

‘Hermless’ was a Marra favourite

Back home, Loudon delved into his pal’s back catalogue, so after Michael’s passing selected Hermless as a cover on his album on his album Haven’t Got The Blues (Yet).

“They’re all great, but to use a corny old expression, Hermless spoke to me,” Loudon explains. “It’s sad, but so beautiful.”

He reprised the number at last year’s box set launch at The McManus, where he recalls crime writer Val McDermid gave a rendition of another humorous Marra classic, Frida Kahlo’s Visit to the Taybridge Bar.

“I sang with the audience on the chorus of Hermless, which was lovely,” Loudon remembers.

“I mean, when I do that song I have to kind of Americanise it – I say “harmless” – but they seemed to think that was OK.”

Wainwright’s return to Tayside

Loudon made a whistle-stop visit to the City of Discovery last September for the launch of a box set of Lochee-raised Michael’s work.

And this Monday, Loudon returns to Courier Country as a special guest of Transatlantic Sessions, the travelling jamboree that brings together American, Scottish and Irish talent, this year marking its 30th anniversary.

Representing Scotland is Hebridean vocalist Julie Fowlis, an unfamiliar name to the veteran musician and actor, who admits being new to the setting where guest vocalists appear with a handpicked band.

“I think it’s pretty relaxed,” he adds. “Everybody picks some songs and then we just sing and play together.

“I’ve heard about it for years, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s a different kind of a format for me.”

Loudon Wainwright III plays Transatlantic Sessions at Perth Concert Hall on February 3. His next album, Loudon Live in London, is out January 31.