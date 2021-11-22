As Barbara Brett gears up to sell her beloved Helen O’Grady franchise in Tayforth, she tells us what running the business for the past two decades has meant to her…

When Helen O’Grady hired a hall in Perth, Australia over 40 years ago to start after-school drama classes for children, I wonder if she considered what impact this would eventually have on the world.

Did she anticipate her after school club becoming a much-loved academy which would go on to operate in 36 countries? Did she ever imagine her work would enhance the lives of over 100,000 children across the globe?

I have always had a fondness for performing arts. Indeed, if it moves on stage, I watch it and I usually love it.

When you combine this with a passion for child development and many years of experience in teaching language at secondary school, it almost seems running the Tayforth Helen O’Grady franchise was a job created especially for me.

One of my proudest moments as the franchise owner was when a child with selective mutism began to speak during a class.

I feel lucky to say it has certainly felt like that for the past 21 years.

Every day, I have felt privileged to be a part of such an incredible organisation with an ethos of encouraging children to grow in confidence in their own abilities.

I’ve had many unforgettable experiences over the past two decades; one of my proudest moments as the franchise owner was when a child with selective mutism began to speak during a class. And, often, boys and girls who are terribly shy at the beginning will go on to ask for their own lines in performances.

It is these sorts of instances which highlight the incredible potential of fun, group learning when it comes to helping children to become articulate, out-going and comfortable in their own skin. And the incredible impact Helen O’Grady continues to have on the lives of children and their families.

At one time, I had over 500 students coming to classes, as well as adult groups. I had a passion; a vision for what the Tayforth branch could be. I put so much of myself into the franchise and, in doing so, realised it is possible to have the best job in the world – if you do what you love best.

Owning and running my own Helen O’Grady franchise has been financially rewarding and has allowed me to act as my own boss.

Although I feel incredible lucky to be a part of it, it’s not just the altruistic side of the business which has been worthwhile. Owning and running my own Helen O’Grady franchise has been financially rewarding and has allowed me to act as my own boss while also having people to whom I can refer for help and guidance.

The head office is extremely supportive; the position I hold is quite unique in that I have the freedom to run my own business but also have tried and tested materials to use, as well as thorough, on-going training.

Through structured lesson plans, the Helen O’Grady classes focus on developing social interaction skills, focusing on vocal and physical communication techniques; improving clarity of speech for public speaking and one-on-one communication, as well as building self-esteem and confidence to help students feel good in themselves and around others.

I would love to pass the reigns of the Tayforth branch on to someone with an equal appreciation of the performing arts and with a passion for child development.

It is with a heavy heart that I approach the end of my time with Helen O’Grady. I am now well past retirement age and feel it is time for me to take a step back, though I will miss the students, their liveliness and their optimism every day.

The franchise helps to nurture a cohort of children who are able to develop their own skills, who are confident, excellent communicators and, ultimately, well-functioning adults who contribute to their wider community.

It is my hope to sell to someone who recognises the huge potential of Helen O’Grady, and the multiple ways in which it enhances the lives of children, guiding them towards brighter days ahead.

It has certainly brightened my days for the past 21 years.

Could you be the one to buy this performing arts franchise?

If you share Barbara’s passion and drive, this upcoming opportunity could well be the next step in your career.

You may never have considered buying a performing arts franchise as an option, but if you seek a job working with children while improving the lives of others in your community, why not get in touch?

To find out more, email tayforth@helenogrady.co.uk, call Barbara herself on 01382 330052, or visit the Helen O’Grady website.