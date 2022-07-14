REVIEW: Around the World in 80 Days is fun for the whole family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jules Verne was not averse to writing a variety of versions of his classic tale about Phileas Fogg’s adventures circumnavigating the world.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s programme notes tell us Verne never actually included a hot air balloon in Fogg’s global travails but, of course, since the 1956 film version with David Niven in the role, it has become almost obligatory.

A balloon, an elephant and a sphinx

And in Mark Powell’s adaptation for the theatre’s alfresco production, not only a balloon is blown up into all sorts of proportions, we are also treated to a wonderful elephant and a sphinx.

Akin to his reworking of The Wind in the Willows for last year’s open air event, Mr Powell has made full use of the theatre’s magical setting on the banks of the River Tummel.

And there is much interaction with the audience — we wave our flags as Queen Victoria comes to open the new Pitlochry train station; there are two extremely inept baddies to laugh at and with; some awful puns; some extremely melodic ditties and shouting in unison to bring on “Uncle Sam”.

There’s even a touch of gender swapping, but that is to justify the recurring theme of female emancipation. And what about that car?

Touching on pantomime

Yes, it does touch on the pantomime genre, but it is unashamedly aimed at the younger patrons and is none the worse for that.

Queen Victoria (Rhiane Drummond) challenges her “timekeeper” Phileas Fogg (Richard Colvin – also musical director) to circumvent the globe in 80 days.

His bag of cash to cover expenses becomes the target of attention from a pair of nefarious numpties (played with much energy by James Hudson and Connor Going).

However, all their attempts are foiled one way or another with the help of Fogg’s “boy” (Blythe Jandoo).

Our intrepid duo encounter all sorts of problems as they travel to exotic climes, picking up an Indian princess (Nalân Burgess) on the way.

Eventually they reach America where Butch Cassidy and Calamity Jane help them on their way.

What’s not to like about a seat by the river being ‘royally’ entertained In the sun (other weather conditions are available) with quality vocals from the busy cast of eight?

Around The World continues on the theatre lawn on various dates until September 17 (Don’t forget your picnic chair, or, indeed, your picnic).