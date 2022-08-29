REVIEW: Stunning Sister Radio a perfect fit for Pitlochry’s new studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Stunning Sister Radio a perfect fit for Pitlochry’s new studio

By Peter Cargill
August 29 2022, 12.37pm
Lanna Joffrey (Fatemeh) and Nalan Burgess (Shirin) in Sister Radio.
Lanna Joffrey (Fatemeh) and Nalan Burgess (Shirin) in Sister Radio.

It was a gala night to be cherished at Pitlochry Festival Theatre as the doors opened on their new studio.

And the value of this more intimate space can not be understated as the metaphorical curtain rose on the world premiere of Sister Radio in collaboration with the Stellar Quines Theatre Company.

Perfect fit

This two-hander by Sara Shaarawi, an Egyptian writer now based in Glasgow, is a perfect fit in this setting, where up close and personal is de rigeur.

Irani sisters Fatemeh and Shirin have been sharing a flat in Edinburgh for 43 years.

They don’t do a lot of talking, but read the “future” in their coffee dregs, listen to the radio, recall childhood years in Tehran, then fall out big time during lockdown in the global pandemic — needless to say, it involves a man!

Family relations are tested in Sister Radio, with Lanna Joffrey as Fatemeh and Nalan Burgess as Shirin.

Familial relations are tested to the extreme before an emotional denouement.

It’s a stylised production from the Stellar Quines Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Caitlin Skinner, with the sisters in unison as they drink their coffee and “read” the grains.

Alternating back and forth in time, the girls hunch their shoulders and take on an ungainly gait for the “now” in comparison to the more agile movement of the “then” — this simple, but inspiring, piece of direction certainly ensures a fluidity of movement between two eras in a split second.

Incredible double act

It is an incredible double act by Lanna Joffrey (Fatemeh) and Nalân Burgess (Shirin) in this beautifully-constructed piece with original music from Farzane Zamen, an Iranian musician also based in Glasgow.

The evocative Edinburgh flat (designer Becky Minto) and lighting (Kate Bonney) add to the ambience — all stellar quines, indeed.

Sister Radio continues in the studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on various dates until September 28, then goes on tour including performances at St Andrews’ Byre Theatre (October 19) and Perth Theatre (October 27/28),

 

[[title]]

[[text]]

