Jim McLean life story Smile to get immersive VR production at Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep’s smash hit play Smile, charting the life and career of Dundee United manager Jim McLean, will be given a new life as an immersive virtual-reality production.

The pre-pandemic success will be back on the Rep stage in early 2023, from February 18 to March 11.

But this time the show run will be supported by a VR production of Smile on Box Office VR, which will be available to audiences around the globe from February 23.

Up until recently, VR technology has been mainly associated with gaming and highly interactive immersive experiences.

But Box Office VR, created by production company Neon8 specifically for the arts industry to experiment with, is a no-subscription based platform allowing audiences who may not otherwise get to see certain shows to experience a unique, 3D version of a production without leaving their house.

And as it is a gentle, passive experience, those with mobility issues can also get involved.

Rep executive director Liam Sinclair said: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Neon8 on creating this experience for audiences.

“Over the past two years Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have embraced digital innovation as a way of creating new forms and points of access for our audiences… and so launching Smile VR into the world builds on that momentum.”

The Box Office VR experience supports mobile phone VR (iOS & Android), meaning a low-cost threshold for beginner experiences – all they need is a mobile phone and a simple mobile headset available for around £25.

‘Receiving end of one of Jim’s trademark outbursts’

“Whilst many people think VR is just for gamers or the totally tech-savvy, Neon8’s VR work for theatre does not require you to be up on your feet – nor do you need a dedicated VR headset to view it!” explain Kelman and Gemma Greig-Kicks, the husband-and-wife team behind the platform.

“We are working to introduce folk to the joy of this gentle, accessible yet immersive VR experience – one that brings you right into the theatre space without actually being there.

“So, if you ever wondered what it felt like to be on the receiving end of one of Jim McLean’s trademark outbursts, this VR capture will give you that unique experience. Up close and personal – virtually!”

The VR version of Smile is available to purchase from February 23 2023.