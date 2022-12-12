Jim McLean life story Smile to get immersive VR production at Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Jim McLean life story Smile to get immersive VR production at Dundee Rep

By Rebecca Baird
December 12 2022, 4.56pm Updated: December 12 2022, 6.06pm
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.

Dundee Rep’s smash hit play Smile, charting the life and career of Dundee United manager Jim McLean, will be given a new life as an immersive virtual-reality production.

The pre-pandemic success will be back on the Rep stage in early 2023, from February 18 to March 11.

But this time the show run will be supported by a VR production of Smile on Box Office VR, which will be available to audiences around the globe from February 23.

Up until recently, VR technology has been mainly associated with gaming and highly interactive immersive experiences.

But Box Office VR, created by production company Neon8 specifically for the arts industry to experiment with, is a no-subscription based platform allowing audiences who may not otherwise get to see certain shows to experience a unique, 3D version of a production without leaving their house.

And as it is a gentle, passive experience, those with mobility issues can also get involved.

Barrie Hunter as Jim McLean. Image: Dundee Rep.
The late great Jim McLean.
The late great Jim McLean.

Rep executive director Liam Sinclair said: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Neon8 on creating this experience for audiences.

“Over the past two years Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have embraced digital innovation as a way of creating new forms and points of access for our audiences… and so launching Smile VR into the world builds on that momentum.”

The Box Office VR experience supports mobile phone VR (iOS & Android), meaning a low-cost threshold for beginner experiences – all they need is a mobile phone and a simple mobile headset available for around £25.

‘Receiving end of one of Jim’s trademark outbursts’

“Whilst many people think VR is just for gamers or the totally tech-savvy, Neon8’s VR work for theatre does not require you to be up on your feet – nor do you need a dedicated VR headset to view it!” explain Kelman and Gemma Greig-Kicks, the husband-and-wife team behind the platform.

VR audiences will get a 180-degree immersive experience. Image: Dundee Rep.

“We are working to introduce folk to the joy of this gentle, accessible yet immersive VR experience – one that brings you right into the theatre space without actually being there.

“So, if you ever wondered what it felt like to be on the receiving end of one of Jim McLean’s trademark outbursts, this VR capture will give you that unique experience. Up close and personal – virtually!”

The VR version of Smile is available to purchase from February 23 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Theatre

Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Dundee's secret psychopaths to be revealed as serial killer expert brings show to Gardyne…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
What's in a dame? Panto actors reveal top tips for managing make-up - and…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
'Gross and flatulent, with a good heart': Four Scottish panto dames reveal what makes…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
REVIEW: Cinderella is a message with a whole lot of fun
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Special screening of Lament for Sheku Bayoh to be shown in Fife cinema as…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Panto: 'I'm looking forward to being booed as Prince Anders in Frosted at Dundee’s…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Arbroath panto fans can let their hair down with Rapunzel at Webster Memorial Theatre
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Dundee Rep's Cinderella is a wellie-wearing lass
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Caird Hall: Iconic organ sets silent movie scene
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Perth Theatre’s artistic director Lu Kemp applauded as her departure to 'new opportunities' announced

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Smile will be available to audiences all over the globe thanks to the new VR production. Image: Dundee Rep.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented