Smile: Sell-out play about Dundee United legend Jim McLean returns to Dundee Rep

A sell-out play about Dundee United legend Jim McLean is returning to Dundee Rep.

The show – which tells the story of the club’s former manager and chairman – will be back at the theatre next spring.

It was debuted at Dundee Rep in February 2020 and received rave reviews.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander wrote at the time: “(Smile) is a fantastic, well-written, well-acted, far from sugar-coated portrayal of Jim McLean that does more than make the audience smile – it has them in stitches.”

Second live run for Smile after previous success

The play had another run last year online, as Covid-19 restrictions prevented audiences from watching in-person.

The production will now return for full live shows between February 18 and March 11 2023.

A statement on the theatre’s website said: “After sell-out live performances and international digital tour in 2020/21, audience favourite Smile is back.

“Jim McLean might never be called one of Scottish football’s best-loved characters, but he will always be described as one of the most respected.

“While boss of Dundee United, McLean did something that no one thought possible, and turned a provincial football club into a genuine, European force, though not without cost.

“Smile, a piece based on the life of this legendary football icon, reveals for the first time the complexities and contradictions, the highs and lows, and the triumphs and regrets of this totally unique individual.”

Dundee Rep promises ‘exciting’ season

It comes as the Rep has confirmed full details of its 2022/23 season.

That includes a 35th anniversary staging of Tony Roper’s The Steamie and a musical adaptation of Cinderella at Christmas.

Andrew Panton and Liam Sinclair, joint chief executives of the Rep, said: “With the importance of arts and theatre thoroughly re-affirmed in recent years, Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre are beyond excited to continue to have the opportunity to celebrate that safely in live, in-person performance.

“This season promises to be one of the most exciting to date as we finally look ahead, celebrating our audiences and our communities and offering them a fantastic season of diverse and distinctive work.”