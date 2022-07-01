Smile: Sell-out play about Dundee United legend Jim McLean returns to Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Smile: Sell-out play about Dundee United legend Jim McLean returns to Dundee Rep

By Matteo Bell
July 1 2022, 7.28am Updated: July 1 2022, 8.10am
Dundee Rep Rep Studios
Actors Barrie Hunter (left, playing Jim McLean) and Chris Alexander (playing Jimmy and other roles) during the first run of Smile at Dundee Rep.

A sell-out play about Dundee United legend Jim McLean is returning to Dundee Rep.

The show – which tells the story of the club’s former manager and chairman – will be back at the theatre next spring.

It was debuted at Dundee Rep in February 2020 and received rave reviews.

The Courier’s Michael Alexander wrote at the time: “(Smile) is a fantastic, well-written, well-acted, far from sugar-coated portrayal of Jim McLean that does more than make the audience smile – it has them in stitches.”

Second live run for Smile after previous success

The play had another run last year online, as Covid-19 restrictions prevented audiences from watching in-person.

The production will now return for full live shows between February 18 and March 11 2023.

A statement on the theatre’s website said: “After sell-out live performances and international digital tour in 2020/21, audience favourite Smile is back.

“Jim McLean might never be called one of Scottish football’s best-loved characters, but he will always be described as one of the most respected.

McLean during his time as United manager.

“While boss of Dundee United, McLean did something that no one thought possible, and turned a provincial football club into a genuine, European force, though not without cost.

“Smile, a piece based on the life of this legendary football icon, reveals for the first time the complexities and contradictions, the highs and lows, and the triumphs and regrets of this totally unique individual.”

Dundee Rep promises ‘exciting’ season

It comes as the Rep has confirmed full details of its 2022/23 season.

That includes a 35th anniversary staging of Tony Roper’s The Steamie and a musical adaptation of Cinderella at Christmas.

Andrew Panton and Liam Sinclair, joint chief executives of the Rep, said: “With the importance of arts and theatre thoroughly re-affirmed in recent years, Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre are beyond excited to continue to have the opportunity to celebrate that safely in live, in-person performance.

“This season promises to be one of the most exciting to date as we finally look ahead, celebrating our audiences and our communities and offering them a fantastic season of diverse and distinctive work.”

Dundee Outlander actor reveals new play telling story of Michelin factory closure

