St Andrews University staff and students save £17,000 through cut-price bus deal

A St Andrews cut-price bus deal has saved university staff and students a whopping £17,000 in travel costs in just two weeks.

Almost 500 people have taken advantage of a tie-up between the university and Stagecoach, which offers a massive 75% off journeys across the east of Scotland.

And they have saved an average of £36 each in the first fortnight..

The initiative is thought to be the first of its kind by a university.

And it’s part of a host of measures introduced to help St Andrews students and staff through the cost of living crisis.

The deal is open to those not already eligible for the Scottish Government’s free travel scheme for the under 22s.

And tickets can be used for weekend journeys as well as for travel to work and study.

St Andrews bus deal also helps the environment

St Andrews University is one of north east Fife’s biggest employers.

University quaestor Derek Watson said: “We are very pleased to see so many staff and students benefiting from the bus travel scheme and we will continue to monitor the uptake of this during the six-month pilot period.

“In addition to helping cut costs, encouraging bus travel is good for the environment and will help ease congestion in St Andrews.”

The bus offer comes alongside efforts to help students keep fuel bills low.

Warm spaces and meal deals

The university has created warm spaces by increasing opening hours at its libraries, labs and classrooms.

And it has also cut the price of staff meal deals in its cafes.

In addition, students are offered all-day £1.50 meal deals.

Meanwhile, other schemes are being introduced to support students staying in St Andrews over the festive period.

Mr Watson added: “Helping our staff and students through the cost of living crisis is our main priority.

“And we will continue to develop initiatives to target support where it is needed most.”

The initiatives were all introduced with the support of the St Andrews Students’ Association.