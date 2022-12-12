St Andrews University staff and students save £17,000 through cut-price bus deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University staff and students save £17,000 through cut-price bus deal

By Claire Warrender
December 12 2022, 5.25pm Updated: December 12 2022, 6.06pm
The St Andrews bus deal has saved people money
St Andrews students and staff saved £17,000. Image: DC Thomson.

A St Andrews cut-price bus deal has saved university staff and students a whopping £17,000 in travel costs in just two weeks.

Almost 500 people have taken advantage of a tie-up between the university and Stagecoach, which offers a massive 75% off journeys across the east of Scotland.

St Andrews University is helping students with the cost of living. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

And they have saved an average of £36 each in the first fortnight..

The initiative is thought to be the first of its kind by a university.

And it’s part of a host of measures introduced to help St Andrews students and staff through the cost of living crisis.

The deal is open to those not already eligible for the Scottish Government’s free travel scheme for the under 22s.

And tickets can be used for weekend journeys as well as for travel to work and study.

St Andrews bus deal also helps the environment

St Andrews University is one of north east Fife’s biggest employers.

University quaestor Derek Watson said: “We are very pleased to see so many staff and students benefiting from the bus travel scheme and we will continue to monitor the uptake of this during the six-month pilot period.

“In addition to helping cut costs, encouraging bus travel is good for the environment and will help ease congestion in St Andrews.”

The bus offer comes alongside efforts to help students keep fuel bills low.

Warm spaces and meal deals

The university has created warm spaces by increasing opening hours at its libraries, labs and classrooms.

And it has also cut the price of staff meal deals in its cafes.

In addition, students are offered all-day £1.50 meal deals.

Meanwhile, other schemes are being introduced to support students staying in St Andrews over the festive period.

Mr Watson added: “Helping our staff and students through the cost of living crisis is our main priority.

“And we will continue to develop initiatives to target support where it is needed most.”

The initiatives were all introduced with the support of the St Andrews Students’ Association.

