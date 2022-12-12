Dundee new year bin collections and recycling centre opening times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bin collection dates and recycling opening times around the new year period have been announced for Dundee.

Locals can keep track of when their rubbish will be collected or when they can get rid of their recycling.

Collections will mostly go ahead as normal, with changes on the public holidays.

Find out all the household waste and recycling details over Hogmanay below.

Dundee Christmas bin collections

Refuse collections in the city are subject to some changes, with a schedule for where you live available on the council website.

There will be no bin collections on January 1.

Bins should be placed on the kerbside for 7.30am to ensure they are collected and residents have been told to wait up to 48 hours until reporting them uncollected.

Recycling centres

Both the Riverside and Baldovie recycling centres will close on January 1 and 2.

The centres will be open as usual on all other dates over the festive period.