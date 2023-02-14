MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee director Neil Forsyth shows why children should be allowed to follow their dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee director Neil Forsyth shows why children should be allowed to follow their dreams

By Martel Maxwell
February 14 2023, 2.41pm Updated: February 14 2023, 2.59pm
Neil Forsyth and Brian Cox smiling at a hotel bar.
Neil Forsyth has gone from school days in Dundee to hobnobbing with Hollywood royalty (and fellow Dundonian) Brian Cox.

Every so often a drama comes along that is so good, you’ve no option but to binge watch until 2am then spend the next day like a half shut knife.

On Sunday, one such nugget of TV gold landed – appropriately titled The Gold.

Based on the true story of one of the largest heists in British history, the Brink’s-Mat robbery of 1983, it follows the men involved in the £26million theft (equivalent to almost £100million now) of gold bullion.

The acting, dialogue, historical accuracy, imagery, setting subtlety – everything, makes for the most compelling drama.

So who’s behind this masterpiece?

The writer Matel Maxwell next to a quote: "Instinctively, we know best what we love and what we’re meant to do. And it’s important that that instinct isn't drained away by the drip-drip of living up to expectations."

You may already know the answer. But if not, I’m delighted to tell you it’s Dundee’s very own Neil Forsyth.

Neil, whose credits include Bob Servant and Guilt, wrote and created the series. He has an executive producer’s role in it too.

I’d be proud even if I didn’t know Neil.

But upon seeing his name roll on the credits, I was taken back to school, where he was in the year below me.

He was a popular boy, known for his dry, quick wit – a talent that would help in his future career.

Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth on the BAFTA red carpet.
Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth and Martel went to the same school in Dundee. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

But I doubt anyone ever mentioned a future in scriptwriting when career advice was being given.

Famous Dundonians forged their own paths

If you were really brainy, you might consider being a doctor or lawyer. Otherwise, nursing might be something to consider.

Any pupil mentioning something like journalism was seen as rather daring and different.

Some teachers were, of course, brilliant at nurturing budding talent.

But they were acting within the constrains of a time that didn’t encourage a flamboyant young boy with a set of lungs to believe he could be the next Ziggy Stardust.

Class photo including the writer aged 10
Martel, second from left on the first grow of girls, with classmates at the High School of Dundee.

Times have changed and I’m sure guidance is more open-minded these days. But still, is anyone encouraged to be a pop star?

I’m sure the notion was never mentioned to KT Tunstall, Ricky Ross or Kyle Falconer.

And yet, these Dundonians all succeeded in that dream.

Good careers advice is about looking at the pupil before you and really seeing them.

I remember my drama teacher Mrs Jack questioning why I was going on to study law.

I’m not sure why myself.

KT Tunstall busking outside the DC Thomson building in Meadowside, Dundee
KT Tunstall busking outside the DC Thomson building in Meadowside, Dundee.

As the first in my family to go to university, I felt it was rather posh if truth be told. That I’d be making a success of myself and making people proud.

She was right to question the logic. And – while it took me a good few years – I came back to writing and eventually performing, of sorts, as a presenter.

Ambition and achievement takes many forms

My grandad was delighted when I got a ‘trade’ as a journalist, having served my apprenticeship.

His trade was plastering and it meant everything to his generation to be skilled in something that can never be taken from you.

Martel Maxwell on TV, speaking into a micrphone in front of a large crowd of people
Martel reported for television on the Queen’s funeral.

I hope the suggestion of getting a trade behind you – perhaps as a plasterer or plumber – is still made at careers fairs.

Do that and you can take your knowledge anywhere in the world.

Ambition can mean aiming to be the best plumber out there. To start your own plumbing business, go on to offer apprenticeships and have the best reputation in Dundee.

A few years ago, I spoke to a mum at Menzieshill High School who had a baby when she was still a pupil.

She moved to that school because it had a crèche. A teacher took her under their wing and encouraged her to do exams.

She did, then went to college to become a beautician, something she always wanted to do.

Now she can work part-time around her child, set up by herself or practise in Australia if that’s what she wants.

And she credits that teacher, the crèche and the advice with making her the person she is now. Someone with a career and future, who didn’t drop out of education and rely on benefits.

Follow your dreams, you might be the next Neil Forsyth

Every year, pupils across our city worry about exams.

There’s no doubt they are important. And I’ll be telling my boys to knuckle down when the time comes.

But the secret to getting on in life is asking a very important person what you should become.

That person? Your 10-year-old self.

If I’d asked that wee soul what I loved – I’d have told you writing and performing.

It’s still what I love. And in a roundabout way, it became my career.

Instinctively, we know best what we love and what we’re meant to do.

And it’s important that that instinct isn’t drained away by the drip-drip of living up to expectations.

Which takes me back to The Gold on BBC.

Three tonnes of solid gold, six armed robbers and an audacious heist that stunned the world, starring Dominic Cooper and Hugh Bonneville.

And all because a boy from Dundee worked hard and followed his heart and his dreams.

