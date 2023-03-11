Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe plus a little bit of Bollywood catch Paul’s eye this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe plus a little bit of Bollywood catch Paul’s eye this week

By Paul Whitelaw
March 11 2023, 10.22am
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.

Paula ‐ Monday and Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm

The popular broadcaster Paula Yates passed away in 2000 at the tragically young age of 41. This sensitive profile pivots around a previously unreleased interview recorded during one of the lowest points in her life. It allows Yates to partially narrate her own story, which is of course entirely at odds with the prurient tabloid-spun narrative. We’re reminded that Yates was very funny, smart and likeable, an engaging personality. She was also an attractive woman who had relationships with famous male pop stars, hence why she was cruelly hounded and mischaracterised by our ghoulish sexist media as some sort of glorified groupie. They hastened her demise. Curated with self-evident care and research, this tribute respects her memory.

Between the Covers ‐ Monday, BBC Three, 7pm

Sara Cox, presenter of Between The Covers. Image: Cactus TV.

The latest series of Sara Cox’s cheery little book club welcomes to the fold DJ Spoony, broadcaster Angela Scanlon, the musician and radio presenter Cerys Matthews, and TV barrister Rob Rinder. As always, Cox’s guests wax lyrical about some of their favourite tomes while reviewing designated assignments. This week, they pore over In The Blink Of An Eye by Jo Callaghan and Burial Rites by Hannah Kent. Between the Covers is a pleasingly straightforward show in which some people chat informally about things they’ve read. There’s – and I’m aware of the pun – literally nothing more to it than that. Viewers can get involved on social media, the conversation doesn’t end when the credits roll.

Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism ‐ Wednesday, BBC One, 9pm

Christine Mcguinness: . Image: McGuinness,Duncan Stingemore

Christine McGuinness was diagnosed with Autism in 2021. That’s when her life began to make sense. In this ruminative documentary, she meets up with several women whose behaviour patterns have either been ignored or misunderstood. It raises important questions about gender bias and attitudes towards people on the Autism spectrum. Cynics will continue to carp about McGuinness positioning herself as a public figure. Her claim to fame is being married to the comedian Paddy McGuinness. I don’t care about that. Her opportunistic Peter Kay sidekick husband is lucky to have a showbiz career in the first place, so at least she’s exploited that association to make some television programmes of actual social value. Good luck to her.

Bend It Like Bollywood ‐ Wednesday, BBC Three, 9pm

Vinay, Bollywood Dancer, Leicester. Image: Clockwork Films/Tim Smith.

The star of this uplifting documentary is Vinay, a gender non-conforming artisan who runs popular ‘Bollyqueer’ dance classes. Life hasn’t always been easy for the openly gay Vinay, as you can imagine. He (a pronoun Vinay is happy with) fled Leicester for London as a teenager, hoping to be embraced by the warm bright lights of cosmopolitan society. A profoundly formative experience. And now he’s back in Leicester, teaching people of all ages how to express themselves freely through the medium of dance. But Vinay also has to bridge a difficult gap of understanding between himself and his father. Spoiler alert: you’ll emerge from this programme with a smile and some hope.

Bali 2002 ‐ Thursday, ITVX

Eleven years ago, two of Bali’s most popular nightclubs were besieged by terrorists. This granular four-part drama pays tribute to the people caught up in those attacks. Balinese locals and international tourists, while desperately scrambling to escape from the chaos, did everything in their power to rescue the injured and comfort those whose lives hung in the balance. We also follow the Indonesian and Australian authorities as they investigate the case. Who was responsible for this atrocity? And why? Developed in close consultation with various survivors, Bali 2002 doesn’t cheaply romanticise instinctive acts of bravery and kindness. Most human beings are fundamentally decent, in times of dire need they’ll do whatever they can to help each other.

Nazanin ‐ Thursday, Channel 4, 9pm

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a British-Iranian charity worker. In 2016, while about to return home to London after visiting her parents, Nazanin was arrested at Tehran airport. She was charged with spying, separated from her two-year-old daughter and sentenced to five years in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. Several years in the making, this moving documentary gains access to Nazanin while following husband Richard’s tireless campaign for her release. Nazanin is a political prisoner whose fate is bound up within complex historical events that have nothing to do with her. “I’ve never done any propaganda against the Iranian regime,” she says while languishing in solitary confinement, “I am not a political person. I need to go home.”

Comic Relief 2023 ‐ Friday, BBC One, 7pm

The 2023 Comic Relief hosts: Joel Dommett, AJ Odudu, Paddy McGuinness, David Tennant, Zoë Ball. Image: BBC/Comic Relief/Nicky Johnston.

This year’s charitable harlequinade is hosted by David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett, AJ Odudu and Paddy McGuinness. Dunno about you, but I’m old enough to remember when Comic Relief was hosted by actual comedians. Wasn’t that originally the point? Yes, I know, obviously the most important point is raising lots of money for worthy causes, but Comic Relief once did that, many moons ago, while rolling out a marathon of comedy. David Tennant is a very nice man, but he’s no Rowan Atkinson. I’m sure he’d be the first to admit that. Anyway. There will be sketches, musical numbers and all manner of whatnot. Moments of amusement may arise. Donate some funds if you can.

