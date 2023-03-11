Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road was closed following a bus fire near Arbroath.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Forfar Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor on Saturday morning.

The road was closed and diversions put in place

No one is reported to have been injured.

A video captured by an eyewitness shows thick black smoke billowing from the bus as fire crews battle the flames.

The fire service confirmed the blaze has been extinguished.

No passengers were on the bus at the time, which is owned by Stagecoach.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this morning.

Investigation ongoing says Stagecoach

“No passengers were on board at the time of the incident, and no injuries occurred.

“Safety is our number one priority and we are currently investigating the circumstances involved.

“All of our vehicles undergo regular engineering inspections. However, as with any vehicle, faults can occur without any prior warning.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a bus on fire on the A933 near Condor, around 9.40am on Saturday.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious and there is no further police action.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two crews were in attendance.

They added: “We were called at 9.31am.

“The fire has been extinguished and crews left the scene at 10.42am.”