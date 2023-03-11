Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath

By Emma Duncan
March 11 2023, 11.30am Updated: March 11 2023, 3.08pm
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.

A road was closed following a bus fire near Arbroath.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Forfar Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor on Saturday morning.

The road was closed and diversions put in place

No one is reported to have been injured.

A video captured by an eyewitness shows thick black smoke billowing from the bus as fire crews battle the flames.

@cody_ll_

#stagecoatch bus fire outside condor #arbroath @thecourieruk

♬ original sound – Cody

The fire service confirmed the blaze has been extinguished.

No passengers were on the bus at the time, which is owned by Stagecoach.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this morning.

Investigation ongoing says Stagecoach

“No passengers were on board at the time of the incident, and no injuries occurred.

“Safety is our number one priority and we are currently investigating the circumstances involved.

“All of our vehicles undergo regular engineering inspections. However, as with any vehicle, faults can occur without any prior warning.”

Fire crews battle the blaze near RM Condor. Image: Ross Pert.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a bus on fire on the A933 near Condor, around 9.40am on Saturday.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious and there is no further police action.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two crews were in attendance.

They added: “We were called at 9.31am.

“The fire has been extinguished and crews left the scene at 10.42am.”

