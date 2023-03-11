Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be ‘massive’ for St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It will be a huge personal career moment for Chris Kane when he makes his St Johnstone return after well over a year out through injury.

But it will be a major boost for the team as well.

Kane is set to continue his comeback in a weekend closed-doors against Dundee, building on a short run-out at Arbroath a fortnight ago.

Captain Liam Gordon has got a pretty good idea how tough the last 14 months have been for his fellow double-winner.

And it’s also been hard for the Perth squad to cope without him over that time.

“The boys are all delighted to see Kano back,” said Gordon.

“I’ve grown up with him so it’s been hard seeing him go through everything he has.

“That’s why the lads were so pleased when he got out on the training pitch again and got playing in a bounce game.

“It’s been a tough time for him but hopefully he can see light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are good pals so I never spoke to him because I’m the captain. It was because he’s been a friend for a long time.

“The rest of the boys are the same.

“We have a great bunch and if someone needs an arm round them we all notice it.”

Gordon added: “From a team point of view as well it will be massive to get him playing again because he was a massive player for us over the years.

“Hopefully he will be able to get back playing soon and can help us make a big push for the rest of the season.”