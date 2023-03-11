Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be ‘massive’ for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be ‘massive’ for St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
March 11 2023, 12.00pm
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

It will be a huge personal career moment for Chris Kane when he makes his St Johnstone return after well over a year out through injury.

But it will be a major boost for the team as well.

Kane is set to continue his comeback in a weekend closed-doors against Dundee, building on a short run-out at Arbroath a fortnight ago.

Captain Liam Gordon has got a pretty good idea how tough the last 14 months have been for his fellow double-winner.

And it’s also been hard for the Perth squad to cope without him over that time.

Chris Kane on the training ground. Image: SNS.

“The boys are all delighted to see Kano back,” said Gordon.

“I’ve grown up with him so it’s been hard seeing him go through everything he has.

“That’s why the lads were so pleased when he got out on the training pitch again and got playing in a bounce game.

“It’s been a tough time for him but hopefully he can see light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are good pals so I never spoke to him because I’m the captain. It was because he’s been a friend for a long time.

“The rest of the boys are the same.

“We have a great bunch and if someone needs an arm round them we all notice it.”

Gordon added: “From a team point of view as well it will be massive to get him playing again because he was a massive player for us over the years.

“Hopefully he will be able to get back playing soon and can help us make a big push for the rest of the season.”

