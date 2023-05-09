Dunfermline mum impresses MasterChef judges and advances to next stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline mum impresses MasterChef judges and advances to next stage

IT consultant Vijaya Kunaparaju, 37, appeared on Monday evening's episode on BBC One.

By Ben MacDonald
Vijaya impressed the MasterChef judges with her cooking. Image: Shine TV Ltd
Vijaya impressed the MasterChef judges with her cooking. Image: Shine TV Ltd

A Dunfermline mum has impressed MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with her culinary skills.

IT consultant Vijaya Kunaparaju, 37, progressed to the next stage of the BBC One series on Monday evening.

Before the contest, Vijaya, who lives in the Fife town with her husband and two children, said: “I’m a home cook with lot of passion towards authentic Indian dishes and presenting them with a modern touch.

“My mum is my biggest inspiration for starting off my cooking journey.

“Now my daughter inspires me a lot to experiment and explore different cuisines depending on what she fancies eating.”

Participating in the final week of the heats, Vijaya had to serve a family favourite using her own ingredients.

She made a butter chicken curry, accompanied with rice topped with pomegranate, cashew nuts and curry leaves, spiced potatoes served in a rice cracker and puri bread.

John Torode praised Vijaya on the smokiness of her potatoes and called her rice ‘joyous’.

Although he approved of the buttery taste, Gregg Wallace claimed that a couple of bits of chicken were undercooked.

Unfortunately, Vijaya was not one of the three chefs chosen to automatically progress to the next round and had to cook again for the judges.

A vegetarian feast

During the invention challenge, she made a vegetarian thali with ingredients she had to choose from a selection of foods provided by the show.

In 75 minutes she made a paneer curry, lentil dhal, cucumber raita, onion pakora and cumin rice with spiced potato stuffed bread.

Despite branding her bread ‘okay’, John Torode felt that everything else was ‘delicious’.

Gregg Wallace told Vijaya: “The array of spices and flavours that go through these dishes are amazing.

“These are the dishes of a confident cook who cooks like this regularly and you can taste it.”

Vijaya made a collection of Indian dishes during the episode. Image: Shine TV Ltd

After discovering that she had progressed to the next stage of the competition, Vijaya said: “I’m very happy.

“I’ll just take it one day at a time. I’m happy to go through this round and I’m really excited.”

A bucket list item

Vijaya has lived in Dunfermline for 12 years and has dreamed of appearing on the show for a while.

She said: “MasterChef is one of best platforms to showcase the dishes that are close to your heart.

“I want to challenge myself to push the boundaries with food and my own cooking. It was in my bucket list for a long time and I am so thrilled to be taking part.”

Should Vijaya go on to win the competition, she would like to open her own restaurant where she plans to cook and share the authentic flavours of Southern India.

