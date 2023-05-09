Dundee trio join Arbroath star in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three of Dundee’s Championship winners have been named in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year.

The Dark Blues came out on top after a bruising league campaign, sealing the title in style at rivals Queen’s Park.

And their success has been highlighted in the Championship Team of the Year, as voted for by the players themselves.

Three Dees are in the line-up, though Queen’s Park, who eventually finished in third place, received four call-ups.

Former Dundee goalie Calum Ferrie was the pick for goalkeeper while Grant Savoury, Malachi Boateng and Dom Thomas are all in the team.

They are joined by Arbroath’s Thomas O’Brien after he helped the Red Lichties to survival as well as the league’s top goalscorer Dipo Akinyemi, who notched 20 goals for Ayr United.

Dundee’s three are their two centre-backs captain Ryan Sweeney and Lee Ashcroft, have been impressive in defence for the Dark Blues.

The two combined to make it 2-2 in Friday’s remarkable title-decider at Queen’s Park.

And they have been joined by star midfielder Lyall Cameron, just days after he picked up Dundee’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards on Sunday.

Cameron scored eight league goals in a stellar breakthrough season, finishing the campaign top of the scoring charts with 14 in all competitions.

There was no place, however, for winger Paul McMullan despite being one of four nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Year award.

The team:

Calum Ferrie – Queen’s Park

Lee Ashcroft – Dundee

Thomas O’Brien – Arbroath

Ryan Sweeney – Dundee

Harry Milne – Partick Thistle

Grant Savoury – Queen’s Park

Malachi Boateng – Queen’s Park

Lyall Cameron – Dundee

Dipo Akinyemi – Ayr United

Brian Graham – Partick Thistle

Dom Thomas – Queen’s Park

Your PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year – voted for by the players ⬇️👏 pic.twitter.com/MlHmxmMLpM — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) May 9, 2023