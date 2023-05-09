Dundee trio join Arbroath star in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee trio join Arbroath star in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year

The team chosen by players has three of the champions included - but four from Queen's Park and no Paul McMullan.

By George Cran
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates scoring against Queen's Park as Dundee win the league.
Dundee's Lyall Cameron is in the PFA Championship Team of the Year. Image: PA.

Three of Dundee’s Championship winners have been named in the PFA Scotland Championship Team of the Year.

The Dark Blues came out on top after a bruising league campaign, sealing the title in style at rivals Queen’s Park.

And their success has been highlighted in the Championship Team of the Year, as voted for by the players themselves.

Three Dees are in the line-up, though Queen’s Park, who eventually finished in third place, received four call-ups.

Dundee have three players in the PFA Scotland Championship Player of the Year award. Image: SNS.

Former Dundee goalie Calum Ferrie was the pick for goalkeeper while Grant Savoury, Malachi Boateng and Dom Thomas are all in the team.

They are joined by Arbroath’s Thomas O’Brien after he helped the Red Lichties to survival as well as the league’s top goalscorer Dipo Akinyemi, who notched 20 goals for Ayr United.

Dundee’s three are their two centre-backs captain Ryan Sweeney and Lee Ashcroft, have been impressive in defence for the Dark Blues.

The two combined to make it 2-2 in Friday’s remarkable title-decider at Queen’s Park.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young

And they have been joined by star midfielder Lyall Cameron, just days after he picked up Dundee’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards on Sunday.

Cameron scored eight league goals in a stellar breakthrough season, finishing the campaign top of the scoring charts with 14 in all competitions.

There was no place, however, for winger Paul McMullan despite being one of four nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Year award.

The team:

Calum Ferrie – Queen’s Park

Lee Ashcroft – Dundee

Thomas O’Brien – Arbroath

Ryan Sweeney – Dundee

Harry Milne – Partick Thistle

Grant Savoury – Queen’s Park

Malachi Boateng – Queen’s Park

Lyall Cameron – Dundee

Dipo Akinyemi – Ayr United

Brian Graham – Partick Thistle

Dom Thomas – Queen’s Park

