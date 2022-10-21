Inclusion and diversity at heart of Fife Contemporary’s signature Craft Pod displays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Contemporary’s signature Craft Pod displays are making their way throughout Fife once again for their ninth season.

This year they feature the work of Northern Irish emerging textile artist, Francesca Rea.

Her intricately embroidered pieces – on display at Falkland Estate until October 18 – are due to visit the Ecology Centre, Kinghorn Loch, and local high schools and libraries across the Kingdom.

This year Fife Contemporary will bring the Craft Pods to new venues including The Hive, Kirkcaldy’s new LGBT+ Centre from October 20 until November 22, and St Andrews Botanic Gardens then various venues thereafter.

Excited

Stuart Duffy, founder of the LGBT+ charity Pink Saltire, who are behind the development of The Hive, said: “We’re really excited to bring the Craft Pods to a new audience here at The Hive and can’t wait to hear the feedback from visitors when they arrive.

“As a venue which promotes inclusion and diversity, it’s great to work with Fife Contemporary to host this new display and hopefully inspire people in our community with Francesca’s fantastic work.”

Duncan of Jordanstone graduate

Fife Contemporary first worked with Francesca as part of Materialise, an awards programme that supports new makers of outstanding talent.

Francesca graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone in 2020 and was selected from one of the several online degree shows showcased throughout Scotland.

Without the ability to exhibit work in a physical setting, or to connect with a network of industry professionals, 2020 was one of the most challenging times for any visual art or craft graduate.

Despite this, Francesca continued to develop her work, taking inspiration from a variety of sources including flowers, music, books and often dreams.

She considers hand embroidery to be a thoughtful process and one that encouraged her to reflect on its history.

Recognition

She said: “Throughout the pandemic, I kept up my embroidery by completing commissions for individual customers.

“I mostly stitch onto people’s clothing or make embroidered art pieces.

“These projects have all been illustrative, and I’ve always been drawn to this more than abstract work.

“Embroidery was always considered women’s work, a craft rather than art, and art was only for men.

“When I get recognition for my work, I feel like I’m giving all the forgotten women from the past centuries the recognition they never got.”

Mental health benefits

Aside from enjoying the process itself, Francesca believes that as people look for hobbies that benefit mental health, embroidery is increasing in popularity.

She added: “Sitting with your embroidery slows your mind down and it feels good to make something with your hands.

“You don’t even need to be ‘artistic’ to pick it up – there are loads of embroidery kits designed by artists that include the pattern, instructions and tools needed.

“I also think as people are becoming aware of how the fashion industry is helping destroy the planet, they are interested in buying less and fixing what they have using visible mending, darning, decorative patches etc.”

People can see what Francesca has been working on by visiting the Craft Pods on Tour until next summer.

Full list of dates and venues

As more dates are added, you can find out where the closest venue to you is by heading to tinyurl.com/craftpod