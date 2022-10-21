Inclusion and diversity at heart of Fife Contemporary’s signature Craft Pod displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Inclusion and diversity at heart of Fife Contemporary’s signature Craft Pod displays

By Michael Alexander
October 21 2022, 7.00am
Francesca Rea. Image: Fife Contemporary
Francesca Rea. Image: Fife Contemporary

Fife Contemporary’s signature Craft Pod displays are making their way throughout Fife once again for their ninth season.

This year they feature the work of Northern Irish emerging textile artist, Francesca Rea.

Her intricately embroidered pieces – on display at Falkland Estate until October 18 – are due to visit the Ecology Centre, Kinghorn Loch, and local high schools and libraries across the Kingdom.

This year Fife Contemporary will bring the Craft Pods to new venues including The Hive, Kirkcaldy’s new LGBT+ Centre from October 20 until November 22, and St Andrews Botanic Gardens then various venues thereafter.

Excited

Stuart Duffy, founder of the LGBT+ charity Pink Saltire, who are behind the development of The Hive, said: “We’re really excited to bring the Craft Pods to a new audience here at The Hive and can’t wait to hear the feedback from visitors when they arrive.

Craft Pods from Fife Contemporary: Image Fife Contemporary

“As a venue which promotes inclusion and diversity, it’s great to work with Fife Contemporary to host this new display and hopefully inspire people in our community with Francesca’s fantastic work.”

Duncan of Jordanstone graduate

Fife Contemporary first worked with Francesca as part of Materialise, an awards programme that supports new makers of outstanding talent.

Francesca graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone in 2020 and was selected from one of the several online degree shows showcased throughout Scotland.

Without the ability to exhibit work in a physical setting, or to connect with a network of industry professionals, 2020 was one of the most challenging times for any visual art or craft graduate.

Model wearing embroidery. Image: Fife Contemporary

Despite this, Francesca continued to develop her work, taking inspiration from a variety of sources including flowers, music, books and often dreams.

She considers hand embroidery to be a thoughtful process and one that encouraged her to reflect on its history.

Recognition

She said: “Throughout the pandemic, I kept up my embroidery by completing commissions for individual customers.

“I mostly stitch onto people’s clothing or make embroidered art pieces.

“These projects have all been illustrative, and I’ve always been drawn to this more than abstract work.

Francesca Rea. Image: Fife Contemporary

“Embroidery was always considered women’s work, a craft rather than art, and art was only for men.

“When I get recognition for my work, I feel like I’m giving all the forgotten women from the past centuries the recognition they never got.”

Mental health benefits

Aside from enjoying the process itself, Francesca believes that as people look for hobbies that benefit mental health, embroidery is increasing in popularity.

She added: “Sitting with your embroidery slows your mind down and it feels good to make something with your hands.

Craft Pods from Fife Contemporary. Image: Fife Contemporary

“You don’t even need to be ‘artistic’ to pick it up – there are loads of embroidery kits designed by artists that include the pattern, instructions and tools needed.

“I also think as people are becoming aware of how the fashion industry is helping destroy the planet, they are interested in buying less and fixing what they have using visible mending, darning, decorative patches etc.”

People can see what Francesca has been working on by visiting the Craft Pods on Tour until next summer.

Full list of dates and venues

As more dates are added, you can find out where the closest venue to you is by heading to tinyurl.com/craftpod

Diana Sykes: ‘Artists in Fife have had to make an effort,’ says outgoing Fife Contemporary director

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Glamis Castle, Angus
Glamis Castle screening of Hocus Pocus 2 called off as downpours forecast
Enchanted Forest 2022. Image: Enchanted Forest
Warning over Enchanted Forest ticket scam in Perthshire
Omar Austin as Joseph Knight. Image: National Theatre of Scotland
'Enjoy the show bro - this one is for you!' says star of Joseph…
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine: Image by Russell Beard
Shirley Valentine story at Pitlochry Festival Theatre draws hope from 'drudgery', says actress Sally…
skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee
5
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
The Rockin Ravens dance troupe jumping - article about dancing through the ages
6 ways of dancing through the ages – which is your favourite?

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths

Editor's Picks

Most Commented