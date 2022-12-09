GIG GUIDE: Everything from a Jam legend to swaggering young rockers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GIG GUIDE: Everything from a Jam legend to swaggering young rockers

By Andrew Welsh
December 9 2022, 9.45am
Dundee noiseniks Catalysis are one of four metal bands set to blitz Church tomorrow.
Dundee noiseniks Catalysis are one of four metal bands set to blitz Church tomorrow.

Jam legend Rick Buckler is on his way back to Beat Generator next week.

The drummer was one-third of the mega-successful mod revival outfit of the late ’70s and early ’80s, alongside frontman Paul Weller and bassist Bruce Foxton.

Buckler, who turned 66 on Tuesday, last appeared at the North Lindsay Street venue in October 2019 when yours truly had the huge honour of putting questions to him about his life and career in front of a roomful of lifelong Jam fans.

Tales of a time

Woking-born Rick will be in discussion again in Dundee on Thursday, as part of a short run of events to celebrate the publication of his new book The Jam 1982.

He’ll also be regaling audiences with tales of his time in the Going Underground and Eton Rifles chart-toppers in Blackpool on Sunday and at Glasgow’s Broadcast on Wednesday.

Rick Buckler (centre) flanked by Paul Weller and Brice Foxton in The Jam. He’s at Beat Generator on Thursday.

Diehards will be instantly aware that the mini-tour is happening exactly 40 years on from the iconic power trio playing their last-ever show at the Brighton Conference Centre on December 11, 1982.

Attendees at Beat G will have a chance to ask Buckler questions during the Q and A session, with an added bonus for early arrivals being a screening of Grammy-winning director Bob Smeaton’s 90-minute Jam documentary from 2015, About The Young Idea.

Blow for punk fans

Meanwhile, punk fans have been dealt a blow with the cancellation of Sham 69’s Beat G show, which had been due to take place tonight.

Legions of mohican-sporting old-school anarchists will be gutted to hear that for the second time this year Jimmy Pursey and his band of merry men have had to postpone their planned Dundee return.

In a statement, Sham 69 apologised for their non-appearance and said they hoped to reschedule the gig next year.

“It is with regret that due to illness of one of the band members we have been forced to cancel,” they said.

“We want to let the fans know that we aim to get there in the first or second quarter of 2023. Thank you for your understanding.”

A festive tribute-fest

The rest of the holiday season at Beat G looks like a tribute-fest, with gigs lined up from Oasis imitators Stop The Clocks next Friday, AC/DC UK (Dec 28) and Bowie homage Spiders On Mars (Dec 29).

Separately, Church has an ear-splitting session tomorrow from heavy-duty prog metal noiseniks Hyperstasis, Catalysis, Solar Sons and Indicia.

The Ward Road venue also hosts Angus-based songsmith Ben Walker plus Dundee scheme rockers Ruvellas and Manchester-raised country talent Neeve Zahra next Friday.

Meanwhile in Fife

In Fife, the main festive gig focus will be on PJ Molloys, which hosts psychedelic four-piece Jupiter Strange tonight along with Midnight Alleys and Sophie De Rose.

It’s post-punk veterans Spear Of Destiny at the Dunfermline venue next Friday, followed by local heroes Foreignfox plus Posable Action Figures and Waves 24 hours later.

Spear Of Destiny and their leader Kirk Brandon play PJ Molloys next Friday.

The Canmore Street action hots up on December 21 and 22 with a brace of sold-out shows from Fife legends Big Country, with a fully-booked turn from Kirkcaldy alt-rockers Shambolics – supported by Tamanfaya and Lee JC – on December 23.

Another exceptional Fife outfit plays Molloys on December 28 in the shape of Dovv, plus special guests.

A few miles east, it’s legendary synth-popsters China Crisis at the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour on the 19th and 20th.

A run of festive shows in Kinross kicks off tomorrow with an appearance from Status Quo tribute Ma Kelly’s Boys at the Green Hotel.

Swaggering young rockers

That’s followed by a set from swaggering young rockers Hardwicke Circus on Thursday, the Neil Young-themed Heart Of Rust next Saturday and Sunday.

Then there’s the traditional visit from the late John Martyn’s bassist Alan Thomson and his band, both late on December 31 and at 4pm on New Year’s Day.

The Green also welcomes American troubadour Kevin Montgomery on January 7.

In Perth, national treasures The Proclaimers play to a full house at Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday as their big-selling Dentures Out UK tour draws to a close.

Scots-American bluegrass trio Cuck’s Bounty are at the Twa Tams on December 27.

