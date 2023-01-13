Joesef: Glasgow star and Paolo Nutini support act to play intimate Dundee show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rising star Joesef has will play an intimate Dundee show as he releases his debut album, Permanent Damage, this week.

The Glasgow musician will appear at popular city centre venue Church on Sunday January 15.

A string of small Scottish shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee precede Joesef’s first headline tour, coming up this March and April.

The soul star, whose songs take inspiration from growing up in the east end of Glasgow, is a favourite of Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart.

And after being picked out by Paolo Nutini to support him at The Hydro last month, he looks to be well on his way to stardom.

But life was far from shiny for Joesef as a kid.

“I feel like I’ve downplayed the things I went through as a result of growing up queer in Glasgow,” he reveals.

“But, aye, it’s so nice to have that outlet after all these years of biting my tongue, walking in a certain way, talking in a certain way, just to avoid getting my head kicked in.

“It was always better just to blend in a wee bit. And I feel like I would have got into music a bit earlier if it wasn’t for that mentality, of not wanting to upset the rhythm.”

Joesef’s Church gig will be held by Assai Records on January 15 and tickets, as well as the new album, can be purchased from the artist’s website.