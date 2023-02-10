Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine’s week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Crannog Centre is reopening its doors this weekend with a ‘reconnections’ tour series to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day.

The heritage attraction on Loch Tay, which was hit with a huge fire in 2021, has been building a new site on the opposite shore of the loch.

But the love-themed ‘reconnection’ tours will take place on the original site from February 11-19, 10am-3pm.

Available for one week (and one week only) the tours will feature dye matching, coil pot making and collective loom weaving.

A Crannog Centre spokesperson explained: “On the back of the theme of love we can think about where love comes from. You cannot love someone properly without first forging a connection with them.

“Through this event we will encourage visitors to create connections with each other, with the past, with their environment and with the Crannog going into the future to our new Dalerb site.”

Tickets for the tours are available from the Scottish Crannog Centre website, or by calling 01887 830583.