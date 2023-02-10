Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine’s week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine’s week

By Rebecca Baird
February 10 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.10pm
The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore,
The Scottish Crannog Centre will reopen on Valentine's week with a love-themed tour series. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Crannog Centre is reopening its doors this weekend with a ‘reconnections’ tour series to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day.

The heritage attraction on Loch Tay, which was hit with a huge fire in 2021, has been building a new site on the opposite shore of the loch.

But the love-themed ‘reconnection’ tours will take place on the original site from February 11-19, 10am-3pm.

Available for one week (and one week only) the tours will feature dye matching, coil pot making and collective loom weaving.

A Crannog Centre spokesperson explained: “On the back of the theme of love we can think about where love comes from. You cannot love someone properly without first forging a connection with them.

“Through this event we will encourage visitors to create connections with each other, with the past, with their environment and with the Crannog going into the future to our new Dalerb site.”

Tickets for the tours are available from the Scottish Crannog Centre website, or by calling 01887 830583.

