Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished

By Aileen Robertson
February 10 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.32pm
Alison Bryden and Alasdair Wylie of Birnam to Ballinluig A9 Community Group.
Alison Bryden and Alasdair Wylie of Birnam to Ballinluig A9 Community Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

People living close to the A9 fear transport bosses will never complete the dualling project between Perth and Inverness.

“I think I’ll be long dead if it’s ever going to be done,” says George MacLean.

George is on the Kiliecrankie 1689 campaign group.

The group unsuccessfully campaigned against plans to build part of the dualled A9 on the famous battlefield.

The preferred option for the A9 dualling from Pitlochry to Killiecrankie.
The preferred option for the A9 dualling from Pitlochry to Killiecrankie. Image: Transport Scotland

And now community groups along the length of the A9 have been told there is absolutely no chance of the road being dualled by the Scottish Government’s target date of 2025.

“We’re not particularly surprised,” says George.

Since the dualling project started in 2015, Transport Scotland has completed just two out of 11 sections along the A9.

Asked if he thought transport bosses would ever fully dual the road, George added “I doubt it”.

Progress painfully slow

This week, transport minister Jenny Gilruth admitted the 2025 completion date was “simply unachievable“.

It followed a delay to the Tomatin to Moy dualling scheme.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Transport Scotland chiefs had to launch a fresh procurement contest for the work on that stretch after just one tender came in, and over budget.

About 80 miles south of Tomatin, communities around Dunkeld are also still waiting for news of when Transport Scotland will dual the Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section.

Alasdair Wylie is coordinator of Birnam to Ballinluig A9 Community Group.

He gave us a statement on behalf of the community group and Birnam and Dunkeld Junctions Action Group.

He describes the delay in deciding a preferred route for a dualled A9 at Dunkeld as “intolerable”.

Alasdair says: “Our community now believes that the A9 will not be dualled past Dunkeld and Birnam in the foreseeable future.”

The groups have been campaigning for interim safety measures.

“The priority for our community is to be able join and cross the busy A9 without putting ourselves and other travellers at risk.”

Meeting with Cabinet Secretary ‘urgent’

Community groups have requested a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson.

Alasdair says this was now “even more urgent”.

The news there was no chance the A9 dualling project would happen by 2025 was also no surprise to Alan Wylie from Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council.

“This doesn’t come as a surprise and is sure to be a big disappointment to the local community.”

He said the road not only posed danger to residents of Dunkeld and Birnam but also those using the A822 west of Little Dunkeld “who have to risk their lives in trying to cross the A9”.

Alan added: “It’s not uncommon for people to wait up to 30 minutes to cross during the summer months.”

