Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John’s Academy awarded Gold Stars

Two friends at a Perth high school spend most of their spare time leading and promoting a hands-on recycling project.

Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson, both S6 pupils at St John’s Academy, make bowls and other products by melting plastic milk cartons donated by pupils and staff.

They also film the process, then edit the video for the school’s YouTube channel – and some of their videos have “hit the big time” in China.

The project began with teachers from the design, engineering and technology department but it was through Noah and Diesel’s efforts that it reached its current success.

Noah and Diesel’s dedication to the project

The boys run regular workshops with younger pupils and are now training some of those to take over leading the project when they finish school this summer.

Tech teacher Johann Packer was so impressed with Noah and Diesel’s dedication and hard work, that she nominated them both for Courier Gold Star awards.

Upon receiving the reward, Noah said: “We didn’t get told we had been nominated.

“Mrs Packer just surprised us. I think it’s really cool.”

Diesel added: “We have just been doing it for fun but it’s great to be recognised for our efforts.

“It makes it worthwhile.”

Noah and Diesel have also now started making jewellery from waste plastic and are also looking at selling some of their creations to boost school funds.

Worthy of Gold Star nomination

Johann said: “When I saw the award I thought ‘we need to nominate them’ – they help us so much in the school, any job that needs done, people always ask for them.

“They run clubs as part of their leaderships and younger boys see this and they want to do it too.”

The project, called Nae Waste, is aimed at increasing the schools sustainability, while also saving money.

Milk cartons and lids are turned into plastic bows, plastic sheets for design activities and plastic blocks for carving.

Johann added: “We have trained Noah and Diesel on all the machines so sometimes they do it in their spare time.

“They’re doing things a lot of other kids aren’t able to do.”

