Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John’s Academy awarded Gold Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John’s Academy awarded Gold Stars

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 10 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.44pm
St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson have been given Courier Gold Stars for their hands-on recycling project.
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.

Two friends at a Perth high school spend most of their spare time leading and promoting a hands-on recycling project.

Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson, both S6 pupils at St John’s Academy, make bowls and other products by melting plastic milk cartons donated by pupils and staff.

They also film the process, then edit the video for the school’s YouTube channel – and some of their videos have “hit the big time” in China.

The project began with teachers from the design, engineering and technology department but it was through Noah and Diesel’s efforts that it reached its current success.

Noah and Diesel’s dedication to the project

The boys run regular workshops with younger pupils and are now training some of those to take over leading the project when they finish school this summer.

Tech teacher Johann Packer was so impressed with Noah and Diesel’s dedication and hard work, that she nominated them both for Courier Gold Star awards.

St John's Academy pupils Diesel Ferguson (left) and Noah Ferguson with tech teacher Johann Packer, who nominated them for the Gold Star.
St John’s Academy pupils Diesel Ferguson (left) and Noah Ferguson have been awarded a Courier Gold Star. Diesel and Noah were nominated by tech teacher Johann Packer. Image: Phil Hannah/ DC Thomson.

Upon receiving the reward, Noah said: “We didn’t get told we had been nominated.

“Mrs Packer just surprised us. I think it’s really cool.”

Diesel added: “We have just been doing it for fun but it’s great to be recognised for our efforts.

“It makes it worthwhile.”

Noah and Diesel have also now started making jewellery from waste plastic and are also looking at selling some of their creations to boost school funds.

Worthy of Gold Star nomination

Johann said: “When I saw the award I thought ‘we need to nominate them’ – they help us so much in the school, any job that needs done, people always ask for them.

St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson with some of the bowls they have made as part of the project.
St John’s Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson with some of the bowls they have made as part of the project. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.

“They run clubs as part of their leaderships and younger boys see this and they want to do it too.”

The project, called Nae Waste, is aimed at increasing the schools sustainability, while also saving money.

Milk cartons and lids are turned into plastic bows, plastic sheets for design activities and plastic blocks for carving.

Johann added: “We have trained Noah and Diesel on all the machines so sometimes they do it in their spare time.

“They’re doing things a lot of other kids aren’t able to do.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

St John's RC High School in Dundee
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Grove Academy rector to retire and take up national school leaders post
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Victoria Park Primary in Dundee given positive report card from inspectors
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and…
education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I'll never accept bullying as normal part of school life
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance - find out how…
2
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered North Atlantic right whales?

Most Read

1
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
2
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
3
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
5
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
6
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
7
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
8
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
9
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
10
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee

More from The Courier

Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers…
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound
Courier Gold Star awards were given to Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented