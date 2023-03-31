‘Full-time’ holiday camps and free swim sessions launched to keep Angus kids entertained this Easter break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

‘Full-time’ holiday camps and free swim sessions launched to keep Angus kids entertained this Easter break

The new week-long programmes offer a range of games and sports for children of all abilities.

By Rebecca Baird
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.

New ‘full-time’ Easter holiday camps are being offered to children across Angus this month, to help parents keep the kids entertained during the school break.

AngusAlive has launched its full programme of week-long holiday camps, running in Carnoustie, Forfar and Monikie over various dates from April 3-14.

The camps include both half-day and full-day activities, with prices ranging from £30 to £90 per child per week.

In Carnoustie, a gymnastics and trampoline camp – open to all abilities – will keep wee ones from bouncing off the walls at home.

Outdoor fun at Monikie. Image: AngusAlive.

Forfar kiddos can enjoy multi-sports camp or football camp (or both, for the super keen), with one running in the mornings and one in the afternoons.

And at Monikie, adventure camps will let young trailblazers sail, paddleboard, kayak and mountain bike their way through the Easter break.

Additionally, free swimming sessions will be available for all school-age children across Angus throughout the two-week break at community sports and leisure centres.

All camps and swim sessions must be booked in advance. More information on dates, times and prices is available on the AngusAlive website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Aberfeldy craftsman displaying sustainable furniture from recycled Perthshire trees at prestigious RHS Chelsea
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
'Town and gown' at heart of 2023 St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession, says first…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Beauty and the Beast Easter panto to bring 'something for everyone' to Dundee's Whitehall…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Shackleton ship search team delighted to discover 'unseen' pictures of Endurance at RSGS HQ…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Oscar-winners are directing documentary about rediscovery of Shackleton's lost ship Endurance
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Shackleton's Endurance: How do you find a ship that’s been lost beneath the ice…

Most Read

1
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive.
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented