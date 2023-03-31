What's On ‘Full-time’ holiday camps and free swim sessions launched to keep Angus kids entertained this Easter break The new week-long programmes offer a range of games and sports for children of all abilities. By Rebecca Baird March 31 2023, 10.00am Share ‘Full-time’ holiday camps and free swim sessions launched to keep Angus kids entertained this Easter break Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/whats-on/4255111/holiday-camps-angus-easter/ Copy Link 0 comments AngusAlive are running Easter holiday camps to keep youngsters active over the break. Image: AngusAlive. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up New ‘full-time’ Easter holiday camps are being offered to children across Angus this month, to help parents keep the kids entertained during the school break. AngusAlive has launched its full programme of week-long holiday camps, running in Carnoustie, Forfar and Monikie over various dates from April 3-14. The camps include both half-day and full-day activities, with prices ranging from £30 to £90 per child per week. In Carnoustie, a gymnastics and trampoline camp – open to all abilities – will keep wee ones from bouncing off the walls at home. Outdoor fun at Monikie. Image: AngusAlive. Forfar kiddos can enjoy multi-sports camp or football camp (or both, for the super keen), with one running in the mornings and one in the afternoons. And at Monikie, adventure camps will let young trailblazers sail, paddleboard, kayak and mountain bike their way through the Easter break. Additionally, free swimming sessions will be available for all school-age children across Angus throughout the two-week break at community sports and leisure centres. All camps and swim sessions must be booked in advance. More information on dates, times and prices is available on the AngusAlive website. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from What's On Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face Aberfeldy craftsman displaying sustainable furniture from recycled Perthshire trees at prestigious RHS Chelsea 'Town and gown' at heart of 2023 St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession, says first… Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film… East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness Beauty and the Beast Easter panto to bring 'something for everyone' to Dundee's Whitehall… Shackleton ship search team delighted to discover 'unseen' pictures of Endurance at RSGS HQ… Oscar-winners are directing documentary about rediscovery of Shackleton's lost ship Endurance Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers… Shackleton's Endurance: How do you find a ship that’s been lost beneath the ice… Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 16 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 16 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 9 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try… 5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr… Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on… Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations… Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie' Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 3 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 6 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 7 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 8 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 9 Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla? 10 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row