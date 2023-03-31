‘Full-time’ holiday camps and free swim sessions launched to keep Angus kids entertained this Easter break

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New ‘full-time’ Easter holiday camps are being offered to children across Angus this month, to help parents keep the kids entertained during the school break.

AngusAlive has launched its full programme of week-long holiday camps, running in Carnoustie, Forfar and Monikie over various dates from April 3-14.

The camps include both half-day and full-day activities, with prices ranging from £30 to £90 per child per week.

In Carnoustie, a gymnastics and trampoline camp – open to all abilities – will keep wee ones from bouncing off the walls at home.

Forfar kiddos can enjoy multi-sports camp or football camp (or both, for the super keen), with one running in the mornings and one in the afternoons.

And at Monikie, adventure camps will let young trailblazers sail, paddleboard, kayak and mountain bike their way through the Easter break.

Additionally, free swimming sessions will be available for all school-age children across Angus throughout the two-week break at community sports and leisure centres.

All camps and swim sessions must be booked in advance. More information on dates, times and prices is available on the AngusAlive website.