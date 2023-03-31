Beaver found shot in the face at side of Perthshire road returns to the wild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beaver found shot in the face at side of Perthshire road returns to the wild

After undergoing extensive rehabilitation, Fig was successfully released back into the wild earlier this month.

By Ben MacDonald
Fig was found walking along the side of the road. Image: Beaver Trust/Scottish SPCA

A beaver that was shot in the face and found at the side of a Perthshire road has successfully returned to the wild.

The Scottish SPCA were called to the area after he was spotted along the road.

The beaver was believed to have been shot following a botched cull attempt. The incident left the animal missing his top two incisors.

After retrieving the beaver, the SSPCA put him through an extensive rehabilitation programme at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

During his time at the centre, staff gave him the name Fig.

National Wildlife Centre manager Chris Hogsden said: “Fig was found wandering at the side of the road by a member of the public.

“Due to the injuries he sustained, he has undergone extensive rehabilitation at our wildlife hospital.

“Luckily the root wasn’t damaged so his teeth grew back during his time with us.

Back to the wild

“There are some small fragments of shrapnel that have been left in situ on welfare grounds.

“Our expert veterinary team concluded that trying to remove them could have posed a greater risk to Fig.

“It’s quite rare for a beaver to come to us, and we’re so pleased to report that Fig’s rehab has been a success.

Fig was successfully released back into the wild at the Argaty Red Kites Centre on Saturday March 18 with help from the Beaver Trust.

Chris said: “Fig was successfully released back into the wild last weekend with the landowner’s permissions.

“He was released with a female beaver who has been in the care of the Beaver Trust.

Fig was released into the wild earlier this month. Image: Beaver Trust/Scottish SPCA

“It has been amazing to see Fig go from strength to strength under the care of our dedicated team.

“Ensuring the welfare of beavers is paramount. It is vital that any shot beaver is X-rayed and sent for post mortem.

“We would like to see this become mandatory as a condition of licensing.”

Hoping for a life free from conflict

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, head of restoration at Beaver Trust, said, “We’re really happy to have supported the release of Fig back into the wild at Argaty Red Kites.

“His incredible recovery is a testament to the hard work the SSPCA team has put into his rehabilitation.

“We now hope Fig will bond with the female he has been released with and they can live a life free from conflict.”

