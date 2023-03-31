Beaver found shot in the face at side of Perthshire road returns to the wild

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A beaver that was shot in the face and found at the side of a Perthshire road has successfully returned to the wild.

The Scottish SPCA were called to the area after he was spotted along the road.

The beaver was believed to have been shot following a botched cull attempt. The incident left the animal missing his top two incisors.

After retrieving the beaver, the SSPCA put him through an extensive rehabilitation programme at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

During his time at the centre, staff gave him the name Fig.

National Wildlife Centre manager Chris Hogsden said: “Fig was found wandering at the side of the road by a member of the public.

“Due to the injuries he sustained, he has undergone extensive rehabilitation at our wildlife hospital.

“Luckily the root wasn’t damaged so his teeth grew back during his time with us.

Back to the wild

“There are some small fragments of shrapnel that have been left in situ on welfare grounds.

“Our expert veterinary team concluded that trying to remove them could have posed a greater risk to Fig.

“It’s quite rare for a beaver to come to us, and we’re so pleased to report that Fig’s rehab has been a success.

Fig was successfully released back into the wild at the Argaty Red Kites Centre on Saturday March 18 with help from the Beaver Trust.

Chris said: “Fig was successfully released back into the wild last weekend with the landowner’s permissions.

“He was released with a female beaver who has been in the care of the Beaver Trust.

“It has been amazing to see Fig go from strength to strength under the care of our dedicated team.

“Ensuring the welfare of beavers is paramount. It is vital that any shot beaver is X-rayed and sent for post mortem.

“We would like to see this become mandatory as a condition of licensing.”

Hoping for a life free from conflict

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, head of restoration at Beaver Trust, said, “We’re really happy to have supported the release of Fig back into the wild at Argaty Red Kites.

“His incredible recovery is a testament to the hard work the SSPCA team has put into his rehabilitation.

“We now hope Fig will bond with the female he has been released with and they can live a life free from conflict.”