Home News Fife

East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness

The match is between Scottish YouTubers and a team representing Autism Awareness

By Michael Alexander
Scottish YouTubers. Image: Gordon Bonnes
Scottish YouTubers. Image: Gordon Bonnes

Cupar-raised YouTuber and Motherwell FC fanatic Gordon Bonnes is encouraging people to support a charity football match taking place in Fife this weekend.

On Sunday April 2, a charity football match is being held at MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, home of East Fife, between the Scottish YouTubers and a team representing Autism Awareness.

Public encouraged to attend

Gates open at 1pm and kick off will be at 2pm.

Entry for adults is £3, and £1 for children.

Organiser Cameron Ritchie said: “Since being diagnosed with autism back in 2002, I have been on a mission the past few years to finally end the stigma that surrounds it and other hidden disabilities.

The charity football match is being held at MGM Timber Bayview Stadium, home of East Fife, between the Scottish YouTubers and a team representing Autism Awareness. Image: Gordon Bonnes

“I have been fortunate enough that we’ve had a good backing the past two years, we have put this match on, and I’m sure this Sunday will be no different.

Charity match at Falkirk stadium in 2019. Image: Gordon Bonnes

“All I can say is thank you to all the participants because it means a lot seeing everyone come together to help spread awareness.”

‘Making a difference’

Scottish YouTubers captain, CJNovo992 said: “We are a collection of content creators and friends who have came together to try and make a difference.

“We are using the social media platforms we have been lucky enough to have gained over the years to raise as much as we can for various charities around Scotland, from autism charities to raising awareness and spreading the message to speak out if folk are struggling mentally.

“We want to try and make a difference in any way we can, which is where these football games come in.

“All the lads in the team work really hard to improve and raise their level to put on a decent show in these charities events but win lose or draw, the most important thing is the money we raise and the people we hopefully help.”

Who is Goggsy99?

Former Castlehill Primary and Bell Baxter High School pupil, Gordon Bonnes, who set up his YouTube channel 10 years ago, and who operates with more than 11,000 subscribers under the handle Goggsy99, has attracted a ‘cult’ following mainly around his “fanaticism” for Motherwell FC.

He has helped support a variety of charity football events over the years.

He added that other Fife-based YouTubers will be taking part such as Razzbowski, Grant the Grafter and Lewis Buchan.

For the love of the game: How Fife YouTube vlogger 'Goggsy' hopes his hobby will kick-off a football pundit career





