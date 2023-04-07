Crannog Centre’s Spring Awakening tour follows story of ‘Ostara Hare’, the Easter Bunny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crannog Centre’s Spring Awakening tour follows story of ‘Ostara Hare’, the Easter Bunny

Pottery-making, museum tours and storytelling are all on the cards for visitors this weekend

By Rebecca Baird
The Celtic Spring Awakening event at the Crannog Centre will showcase Iron Age traditions. Image: Crannog Centre.
The Celtic Spring Awakening event at the Crannog Centre will showcase Iron Age traditions. Image: Crannog Centre.

The Scottish Crannog Centre is springing into action this weekend with a two-day celebration of the changing seasons.

Visitors to the centre this Easter weekend can take part in its Celtic Spring Awakening event, which will follow the journey of the Ostara Hare – also known as the Easter Bunny.

The museum tours on the banks of Loch Tay will share Iron Age springtime traditions, and an array of hands-on craft activities will keep visitors young and old entertained throughout, including pottery making and decorating to take home.

Craft activities will keep youngsters entertained while learning about Iron Age traditions. Image: Crannog Centre.
Crannog cooks will serve up ancient recipes for visitors to try. Image: Crannog Centre.

After filling up on homecooked wild garlic bread, visitors will be invited on a trail across the site to meet the goddess of spring herself, with the chance of earning and story – and maybe even some flower seeds to plant.

And the Easter Sunday tours will feature extra special workshops, courtesy of Pitlochry Festival Theatre poets and storytellers.

With dogs welcome and activities suitable for all ages, it’s an ideal day out for the whole family during the school holidays.

The Crannog Centre Celtic Spring Awakening tours will run every 45 minutes from 10am-4pm on April 8 and 9. The cafe, serving hot and cold drinks and snacks, is open from 10am-5pm.

Tickets are available via the Crannog Centre website or by calling 01887 830583.

