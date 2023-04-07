Crannog Centre’s Spring Awakening tour follows story of ‘Ostara Hare’, the Easter Bunny

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Crannog Centre is springing into action this weekend with a two-day celebration of the changing seasons.

Visitors to the centre this Easter weekend can take part in its Celtic Spring Awakening event, which will follow the journey of the Ostara Hare – also known as the Easter Bunny.

The museum tours on the banks of Loch Tay will share Iron Age springtime traditions, and an array of hands-on craft activities will keep visitors young and old entertained throughout, including pottery making and decorating to take home.

After filling up on homecooked wild garlic bread, visitors will be invited on a trail across the site to meet the goddess of spring herself, with the chance of earning and story – and maybe even some flower seeds to plant.

And the Easter Sunday tours will feature extra special workshops, courtesy of Pitlochry Festival Theatre poets and storytellers.

With dogs welcome and activities suitable for all ages, it’s an ideal day out for the whole family during the school holidays.

The Crannog Centre Celtic Spring Awakening tours will run every 45 minutes from 10am-4pm on April 8 and 9. The cafe, serving hot and cold drinks and snacks, is open from 10am-5pm.

Tickets are available via the Crannog Centre website or by calling 01887 830583.