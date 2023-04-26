Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed

Launch reveals Stories at heart of international extravaganza at Edinburgh Castle this August

By Michael Alexander
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022

The 2023 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will be a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, organisers have confirmed.

Building on last year’s successful return show, Voices, the 2023 performance which this year has the theme Stories, aims to transport audiences on a “journey of ideas – from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage”.

The tattoo, which runs from August 4 to August 26, brings together stories through music, dance, poetry, spoken word and imagery.

Performers from home and abroad

A cast of over 800 UK and international performers will present Stories through a vivid and eclectic range of expression.

From the musical prowess of the Massed Pipes and Drums, the physical storytelling of dance and precision drill, and stunning imagery captured through light and projection, organisers hope audiences will be transported and enthralled.

This year The tattoo arena at Edinburgh Castle will host performers from Norway, the United States, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Switzerland, alongside home grown acts from across the UK and Ireland.

RAF will be lead service

As ever, the military will play a prominent role in the show, with the Royal Air Force the lead service.

Audiences will also be treated to the wild skirl of the Massed Pipes and Drums supported by the Tattoo Dancers and Fiddlers.

Making their Tattoo debut on the Castle Esplanade, The United States Air Force Band will wow the crowds with a freestyle musical performance depicting America’s great songbook, while the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra will bring a vibrant burst of colour and the excitement of their traditional art forms, including the limbo and fire dance.

Precision drill from the King’s Colour Squadron will feature familiar soundscapes from the world of gaming.

Exploring the legends and traditions of Switzerland, The Swiss Armed Forces Central Band will also present an exhilarating drum corps talent, which is sure to send sparks flying.

His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway will also be back to stun crowds.

Their appearance this August will tell their story as a regiment, reprising their history and heritage to present day.

Return of 2022 favourites Electro Pipes

After their exuberant debut last year, Electro Pipes will return to the stage, where once again tattoo performers will combine the traditional and new through EDM, electric instruments, lighting, and projection.

Michael Braithwaite, the creative director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Stories builds on our Voices show of 2022 and promises a captivating celebration of connection through stories in all their forms.

“Most of all, Stories is a shared opportunity for audiences and performers to come together and experience an evening of unique and immersive entertainment.

“Stories is the next chapter in the modern era of the Tattoo, packed with the latest in cutting-edge technology, whilst combining the tradition and precision the show is known for and loved.

Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo creative director Michael Braithwaite

“It will be a truly memorable event and we are thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Castle once more.

“At its heart, Stories celebrates the journey of individuals from many diverse backgrounds, and unity through common experiences.”

‘Mass, momentum and energy’

Buster Howes, the chief executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “The tattoo is distinctive, iconic, and gleeful.

“It has mass, momentum and energy, and Stories will have all these qualities as well as being whimsical, exhilarating, and surprising.”

How to get tickets

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone on 0131 225 1188.

The show will run from August 4-26 2023, with Innis & Gunn once again offering a bar service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Vagina Monologues at rep theatre Picture shows; The Vagina Monologues cast. Dundee Rep. Supplied by Alastair More Date; 06/04/2023
Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Soutar Festival 2023 Picture shows; Plaid Song. na. Supplied by Culture Perth and Kinross Date; 30/10/2017
From wagtails to Duck Feet, Scots to 'slang', Perth's 2023 Soutar Festival celebrates nation's…
To go with story by Graham Brown. Arbroath's Webster Theatre struggling to attract audience back Picture shows; Webster Memorial Theatre. Arbroath. Supplied by Angus Alive Date; 14/03/2019
Taster session for budding Theatre Stars coming up in Arbroath
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Stephanie Aird GTKY/What's On Picture shows; Stephanie Aird on stage. na. Supplied by JC Media Date; Unknown
Facebook famous comic Stephanie Aird is bringing her LOLs to Dundee
CR0032640. 9/12/2021. Pics of BBC Scotland news presenter, Sally Magnusson. Location: BBC offices, Glasgow.
Soutar Festival of Words returns to Perth with impressive literary line-up
Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri
GIG GUIDE: Don't go breaking Kiki Dee's heart at Kinross
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Douglas Stuart coming to Dundee Picture shows; Douglas Stuart; with his book Young Mungo; beside the Shuggie Bain Mural on the Barrowland Ballroom wall in Glasgow. . various. Supplied by Macmillan Date; Unknown
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart 'excited' to visit Dundee library
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. The Mousetrap Perth Theatre Picture shows; The Mousetrap HI RES. na. Supplied by Perth Theatre Date; 13/01/2023
Why the ’70s ‘queenpin’ of Scottish Theatre wore a silver mousetrap round her neck
Landward presenters Arlene Stuart, Cammy Wilson, Anne McAlpine, Rosie Morton, Shahbaz Majeed and Dougie Vipond.
Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
5

More from The Courier

black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase
Kezia Dugdale and Jenny Gilruth both in white dresses at their wedding.
KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about Jenny and I's political differences than our gender…
James McPake said Kevin O'Hara's appeal has been rejected. Images: SNS.
James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O'Hara has appeal rejected
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its 'death knell', MSPs…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police descend on Dundee multi after 'disturbance'
Path House Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View
GP surgeries in Kirkcaldy to merge as doctors retire
Bailey Netherington appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Football ban for Saints fan who jumped on Celtic supporters coach and shouted sectarian…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]