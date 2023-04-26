Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 2023 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will be a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, organisers have confirmed.

Building on last year’s successful return show, Voices, the 2023 performance which this year has the theme Stories, aims to transport audiences on a “journey of ideas – from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage”.

The tattoo, which runs from August 4 to August 26, brings together stories through music, dance, poetry, spoken word and imagery.

Performers from home and abroad

A cast of over 800 UK and international performers will present Stories through a vivid and eclectic range of expression.

From the musical prowess of the Massed Pipes and Drums, the physical storytelling of dance and precision drill, and stunning imagery captured through light and projection, organisers hope audiences will be transported and enthralled.

This year The tattoo arena at Edinburgh Castle will host performers from Norway, the United States, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Switzerland, alongside home grown acts from across the UK and Ireland.

RAF will be lead service

As ever, the military will play a prominent role in the show, with the Royal Air Force the lead service.

Audiences will also be treated to the wild skirl of the Massed Pipes and Drums supported by the Tattoo Dancers and Fiddlers.

Making their Tattoo debut on the Castle Esplanade, The United States Air Force Band will wow the crowds with a freestyle musical performance depicting America’s great songbook, while the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra will bring a vibrant burst of colour and the excitement of their traditional art forms, including the limbo and fire dance.

Precision drill from the King’s Colour Squadron will feature familiar soundscapes from the world of gaming.

Exploring the legends and traditions of Switzerland, The Swiss Armed Forces Central Band will also present an exhilarating drum corps talent, which is sure to send sparks flying.

His Majesty the King’s Guard Band and Drill Team of Norway will also be back to stun crowds.

Their appearance this August will tell their story as a regiment, reprising their history and heritage to present day.

Return of 2022 favourites Electro Pipes

After their exuberant debut last year, Electro Pipes will return to the stage, where once again tattoo performers will combine the traditional and new through EDM, electric instruments, lighting, and projection.

Michael Braithwaite, the creative director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Stories builds on our Voices show of 2022 and promises a captivating celebration of connection through stories in all their forms.

“Most of all, Stories is a shared opportunity for audiences and performers to come together and experience an evening of unique and immersive entertainment.

“Stories is the next chapter in the modern era of the Tattoo, packed with the latest in cutting-edge technology, whilst combining the tradition and precision the show is known for and loved.

“It will be a truly memorable event and we are thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Castle once more.

“At its heart, Stories celebrates the journey of individuals from many diverse backgrounds, and unity through common experiences.”

‘Mass, momentum and energy’

Buster Howes, the chief executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “The tattoo is distinctive, iconic, and gleeful.

“It has mass, momentum and energy, and Stories will have all these qualities as well as being whimsical, exhilarating, and surprising.”

How to get tickets

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone on 0131 225 1188.

The show will run from August 4-26 2023, with Innis & Gunn once again offering a bar service.