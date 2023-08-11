Opera Bohemia star Catriona reveals her dream roles as Madama Butterfly comes to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opera Bohemia star Catriona reveals her dream roles as Madama Butterfly comes to Dundee

Soprano Catriona Clark discovered at 17 that she wanted to pursue opera as a career.

Catriona Clark with Thomas Kinch in La Traviata
By Garry Fraser

In terms of age, Opera Bohemia are quite a fledgling operation.

The outfit was only formed in 2010 when Douglas Nairne and Alistair Digges decided to create a production of La Boheme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

But this was not to be a one-off, and thirteen or so years later the company has gone from strength to strength, performing to thousands in over 50 venues across Scotland.

It’s a small ensemble with a big reputation, with many of the greatest operas in their repertoire.

One of their most popular is Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, the opera chosen for their current tour.

Playing the lead role of Cio Cio San is soprano Catriona Clark, a regular with the company; and it’s a role she knows and loves well.

Catriona Clark is a regular with Opera Bohemia.
“It’s a demanding one and you have to pace yourself, much like an athlete, to deal with the vocal demands,” she says.

“It’s emotional too, but you can’t allow yourself to fully indulge in that otherwise it becomes impossible to sing. I always come away physically and emotional exhausted from a performance.”

Opera Bohemia ‘feels intimate and personal’

The opera is a story of East meeting West when a visiting American naval officer, Lieutenant Pinkerton, meets and falls in love with a young Japanese Geisha, Cio Cio San.

However, it all goes sour when Pinkerton leaves her and her child for another woman. The opera is full of Puccini’s most marvellous music and it contains one of opera’s most famous arias, Un Bel Di (One Fine Day).

But can singing something people know so well have its own demands?

“I wouldn’t say I feel pressure as such because I always love singing the aria,” continues Catriona.

Catriona Clark with Douglas Nairne in Eugene Onegin
“I enjoy the feeling that the audience is very much with you on your journey, not just in that particular aria but throughout the whole opera. This is made easier as Opera Bohemia performances always feel very intimate and personal.”

However, in terms of favourite roles with Opera Bohemia, Cio Cio San takes second place to another tragic heroine, Violetta in Verdi’s La Traviata.

“It’s another chance to play a strong heroine, but in that particular role you have to use your voice very differently in each act,” she reveals.

“Act one requires much height and agility, act two much more full-blooded and emotional singing and act three requires a fragile and floating quality to the voice.”

Madama Butterfly is family affair for star

Strangely enough, opera was a path Catriona had no intention of following.

“I began singing lessons when I was at school and I thoroughly enjoyed performing in concerts and musicals,” she explains.

“But it was only when I attended Midlothian’s Oxenfoord International Summer School, at 17 years old and working with amazing tutors, that I realised that opera and classical singing was what I wanted to do.”

Catriona Clark loved playing Violetta in La Traviata.
During the run of Butterfly, Catriona will have another distraction few principals have to deal with – having her own son and daughter, Robert and Rosie, on stage with her! They will alternate the part of Sorrow, Cio Cio San’s daughter.

“It’s wonderful although a little nerve wracking! Part of me will always have the fear that they won’t come on stage at the moment they are supposed to, or that they might just start up a conversation about their favourite toy mid-aria!

“It could be unbelievably tricky. Whilst it is easy to get very involved and moved by the story, part of my conscious mind has to stay in control to ensure that I don’t become overly emotional.”

Spoonful of sugar could be dream come true?

As well as having the daunting role of Madam Butterfly to concentrate on, Catriona has other roles to consider.

She is currently learning the role of Berta in Rossini’s Barber of Seville – she is covering that part for Scottish Opera’s forthcoming production. The rehearsals for that begin September.

“I’m also learning the part of Lady in Waiting for Paisley Opera’s new production of Verdi’s MacBeth which also begins in September! Busy times!”

Catriona has sung some of the pivotal roles in opera, but there are one or two she’d love to have on her CV.

“Gilda from Rigoletto and the title role in Massenet’s Manon are definitely two of them,” she admits. “And my other half thinks I’d make a good Mary Poppins!”

Mary Poppins The Opera – now that’s something that would be worth seeing!

Puccini’s Madama Butterfly will play at the Marryat Hall, Dundee, on August 19. Tickets, priced at £20.50 and £18.50, can be purchased from Dundee Box Office.

