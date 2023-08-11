Opera Bohemia star Catriona reveals her dream roles as Madama Butterfly comes to Dundee

In terms of age, Opera Bohemia are quite a fledgling operation.

The outfit was only formed in 2010 when Douglas Nairne and Alistair Digges decided to create a production of La Boheme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

But this was not to be a one-off, and thirteen or so years later the company has gone from strength to strength, performing to thousands in over 50 venues across Scotland.

It’s a small ensemble with a big reputation, with many of the greatest operas in their repertoire.

One of their most popular is Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, the opera chosen for their current tour.

Playing the lead role of Cio Cio San is soprano Catriona Clark, a regular with the company; and it’s a role she knows and loves well.

“It’s a demanding one and you have to pace yourself, much like an athlete, to deal with the vocal demands,” she says.

“It’s emotional too, but you can’t allow yourself to fully indulge in that otherwise it becomes impossible to sing. I always come away physically and emotional exhausted from a performance.”

Opera Bohemia ‘feels intimate and personal’

The opera is a story of East meeting West when a visiting American naval officer, Lieutenant Pinkerton, meets and falls in love with a young Japanese Geisha, Cio Cio San.

However, it all goes sour when Pinkerton leaves her and her child for another woman. The opera is full of Puccini’s most marvellous music and it contains one of opera’s most famous arias, Un Bel Di (One Fine Day).

But can singing something people know so well have its own demands?

“I wouldn’t say I feel pressure as such because I always love singing the aria,” continues Catriona.

“I enjoy the feeling that the audience is very much with you on your journey, not just in that particular aria but throughout the whole opera. This is made easier as Opera Bohemia performances always feel very intimate and personal.”

However, in terms of favourite roles with Opera Bohemia, Cio Cio San takes second place to another tragic heroine, Violetta in Verdi’s La Traviata.

“It’s another chance to play a strong heroine, but in that particular role you have to use your voice very differently in each act,” she reveals.

“Act one requires much height and agility, act two much more full-blooded and emotional singing and act three requires a fragile and floating quality to the voice.”

Madama Butterfly is family affair for star

Strangely enough, opera was a path Catriona had no intention of following.

“I began singing lessons when I was at school and I thoroughly enjoyed performing in concerts and musicals,” she explains.

“But it was only when I attended Midlothian’s Oxenfoord International Summer School, at 17 years old and working with amazing tutors, that I realised that opera and classical singing was what I wanted to do.”

During the run of Butterfly, Catriona will have another distraction few principals have to deal with – having her own son and daughter, Robert and Rosie, on stage with her! They will alternate the part of Sorrow, Cio Cio San’s daughter.

“It’s wonderful although a little nerve wracking! Part of me will always have the fear that they won’t come on stage at the moment they are supposed to, or that they might just start up a conversation about their favourite toy mid-aria!

“It could be unbelievably tricky. Whilst it is easy to get very involved and moved by the story, part of my conscious mind has to stay in control to ensure that I don’t become overly emotional.”

Spoonful of sugar could be dream come true?

As well as having the daunting role of Madam Butterfly to concentrate on, Catriona has other roles to consider.

She is currently learning the role of Berta in Rossini’s Barber of Seville – she is covering that part for Scottish Opera’s forthcoming production. The rehearsals for that begin September.

“I’m also learning the part of Lady in Waiting for Paisley Opera’s new production of Verdi’s MacBeth which also begins in September! Busy times!”

Catriona has sung some of the pivotal roles in opera, but there are one or two she’d love to have on her CV.

“Gilda from Rigoletto and the title role in Massenet’s Manon are definitely two of them,” she admits. “And my other half thinks I’d make a good Mary Poppins!”

Mary Poppins The Opera – now that’s something that would be worth seeing!

Puccini’s Madama Butterfly will play at the Marryat Hall, Dundee, on August 19. Tickets, priced at £20.50 and £18.50, can be purchased from Dundee Box Office.