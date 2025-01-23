Tayport artist showcases creative revival in Dundee exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayport artist showcases creative revival in Dundee exhibition

Retired from a 35-year career, Pete Glen, 61, joins 17 artists for In the Works at Dundee’s Generator Projects, showcasing the next wave of local artistic talent.

(from left) Ujwal Kundukandathil Changarathku, Manuela De los Rios Oakes and Pete Glen. Image: Pete Glen
By Michael Alexander

Tayport man Pete Glen is proving that his journey as an artist is one without limits or timelines.

After retiring from a 35-year career in community development, youth work, and higher education – most recently as a lecturer at the University of Dundee – Pete, 61, decided to fully embrace his lifelong passion for art.

Now he has joined 17 other emerging artists to present In the Works, a collaborative exhibition at Dundee’s Generator Projects.

The exhibition offers visitors a glimpse into the creative processes shaping Dundee’s next generation of artistic talent.

The 18 artists are currently students on the MFA Fine Art course at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

An exhibit from In the Works. Image: Pete Glen.

Pete, who grew up in Menzieshill, Dundee, described the buzz this week as the group set up.

“There’s people literally with nails, hammers, and paintbrushes, trying to get the space ready,” he said, cradling a cup of tea in the chilled gallery.

“This is a fridge of a room, but there’s warmth in the camaraderie.”

What’s the exhibition all about?

The exhibition – which runs from January 22 to 25 – features paintings, films, soundscapes, clay sculptures, and more.

Each work is deeply personal yet interconnected, reflecting themes as varied as fatherhood, nature, inequality, and our relationship with space and place.

Pete explained that the exhibition is a midpoint showcase of their MFA Fine Art course.

“We’ve been on the MFA Fine Art program for five months, and this is our chance to share works-in-progress with the public,” he said.

For Pete, the exhibition is also an opportunity to explore a subject close to his heart: the relationship between fathers and sons.

An exhibit from In the Works. Image: Pete Glen

His ongoing project, Like Father, Like Son, examines how generational shifts have reshaped the dynamics between fathers and their children.

Last year, the father of three daughters featured in The Courier when his artist daughter Tess broke the news to him that she had organised a joint exhibition for them at the Harbour Cafe in Tayport.

“My relationship with my dad was very different from the one I have with my own children,” he reflects.

Artist Pete Glen and his artist daughter Tess exhibited together at the Harbour Cafe in Tayport. Image: Pete Glen.

“I’m fascinated by how societal expectations and personal experiences have evolved.

“I’ve been speaking to other men about their perspectives, and this work is my way of processing those conversations.”

Who else features in the exhibition?

Pete’s reflections are emblematic of the broader ethos of In the Works, which thrives on collaboration and shared discovery.

Manuela De los Ríos Oakes, another participant, emphasised this spirit.

“This exhibition is about exchange,” she said.

“It’s a chance to take stock, share ideas, and connect with visitors.

“Each artist has a unique focus, from family life to environmental issues. The conversations we’re having here are as important as the works themselves.”

Manuela’s own work examines urban rewilding in Dundee, inspired by her background in marine sciences and community-led environmental projects.

An exhibit from In the Works. Image: Pete Glen.

“During Covid-19, people began noticing their surroundings more,” she explained.

“I’m interested in how we coexist with nature on our streets. My art explores ways to connect people to local wildlife, particularly in neighbourhoods like the Hilltown, where I live.

“Art has this incredible ability to make us think bigger and bolder about how we engage with our environment.”

Exhibition transcends boundaries

For Ujwal Kundukandathil Changarathku, who came to Dundee from India, the exhibition is both a personal and cultural bridge.

“Back home, I’m part of an art community that knows me well,” he said.

“Here, I’m sharing my regional and cultural experiences in a completely new context. It’s an exciting opportunity to connect two different art worlds and learn from this diverse group of artists.”

The diversity Ujwal describes is central to In the Works.

The artists are doing the Masters in Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone in Dundee.

The artists hail from India, Taiwan, China, Spain, and Scotland, among other places, bringing a wealth of perspectives to the exhibition.

That sense of community extends to the venue itself.

How important is the Dundee Generator Projects venue?

Generator Projects, Dundee’s oldest artist-run initiative, has been a vital platform for emerging artists since its founding in 1996.

It operates in the spirit of artist-run initiatives (ARIs), emphasising grassroots collaboration and accessibility.

With two galleries and a smaller community space, the venue hosts six funded exhibitions annually, alongside “takeovers” like In the Works.

These initiatives provide emerging artists with hands-on experience in exhibition-making and audience engagement, while offering the public free access to contemporary art.

One of Pete Glen’s locally-inspired artworks on display at Tayport Harbour Cafe in 2024. Image: Pete Glen.

The exhibition culminates on January 25 with an alternative Burns Night celebration, complete with performances, music, and drinks.

Manuela will perform one of her pieces, further blending art and community.

For Pete, the experience of pursuing his MFA has been nothing short of transformative. “I’m absolutely chuffed to be part of this diverse community,” he said.

“After retiring, I wanted to make the most of life, and this program has been a perfect fit. I’m learning so much and enjoying every moment.”

Visit In the Works at Generator Projects, Mid Wynd, Dundee, from January 22 – 25, 12pm – 5pm. Don’t miss the alternative Burns Night event on January 25, 5pm – 7pm.

Follow the artists on Instagram @mfa_fineart_djcad

