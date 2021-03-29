SPONSORED: Dundee Rep’s Children’s Festival is back this Easter!

The Easter holidays are fast approaching and finding interesting and different ways to fill that fortnight has usually been tough – but not anymore!

Dundee Rep Theatre’s Children’s Festival is back for another year, offering children (and grown ups) new and interesting shows to enjoy and participate in.

Here’s a few of the shows that make up the Children’s Festival, and you can find out more by clicking on the links.

Spend time with best friends Mira and Troggle

Wednesday, April 7 @ 10am and 2pm.

An interactive online performance for children under 5 and their grown-ups, Up and Down shares the story of best friends Mira and Troggle.

Troggle digs for treasure and has burrowing animal friends, Mira sings a lot and plays with the weather. They are otherworldly and charming people who share aspects of their very different worlds with the visitors who come to tea.

They each offer a window into their distinct and intriguing homes, playing with each other and sending gifts through their tin-can phones.

Blast off to the moon!

Friday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 13 @ 11am; and Friday, April 16 @ 10am.

Moon Capers is a unique 30-minute film for children aged 3 – 9 and their families.

Meet Captain Caper and pilot Peppy and help them on their mission to the Moon. You will be requested to attend Space School in preparation for the journey of a lifetime: A trip to the Moon and Back!

Mission Possible: Rescue Moon Moo, the cow that can’t jump and get back home before bedtime.

Become friends with a grumpy giant

Saturday, April 10 @ 11am

Suitable for ages 3 and up, The Selfish Giant (based on the story by Oscar Wilde) uses powerful storytelling, captivating puppetry, beautiful design, enchanting music and a sprinkling of audience interaction to explore an unusual friendship and how even the grumpiest giant’s heart can melt when Spring finally comes.

Presented in partnership with Puppet Animation Festival.

Watch Robot Boy come to life

Thursday, April 15 @ 11am; and Saturday, April 17 @ 2pm

Presented in partnership with Puppet Animation Festival, The Incredible Tale of Robot Boy is suitable for children aged 8 and up.

In the most extraordinary high-tech laboratory, a team of the world’s top scientists are attempting the impossible. Their mission is to create a robot with a real brain and to push the boundaries of scientific discovery. They succeed and Robot Boy is born.

The Incredible Tale of Robot Boy takes the audience on a journey full of curiosity and wonder.

Get your tickets now

Tickets for the Children’s Festival are on sale now from Dundee Rep Theatre Box Office.

Call 01382 223530 or visit the Dundee Rep website to find out more and book tickets.