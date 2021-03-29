SPONSORED: New spaces to connect, learn and celebrate at Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa is a luxury five-star property located in St Andrews, Fife.

Set in the home of golf, the hotel is situated on the 17th hole of the Old Course and encompasses panoramic views of the Scottish coastline. It features a Kohler Waters Spa and fitness centre, six restaurants and bars, The Duke’s Championship Golf Course, as well as new wedding and events spaces.

Through 2020 the hotel has embarked on several large capital projects, all to be completed this year.

Firstly, the impressive new Hall of Champions events area has been extended to create a more flexible and larger room space with natural light, overlooking the Old Course.

This room can now seat 450 people comfortably, but can also be divided into smaller rooms, each with its own PA and AV system. It also has its own entrance with a large porte-cochere, a dedicated reception area and an outside terraced area for drink receptions.

© Shutterstock

This work is a result of customer demand; the hotel was eager to provide an elegant events space, which also includes an extension and refurbishment of its conservatory, to accommodate larger functions.

The natural light and tones make it an extremely versatile area that would suit any large scale event, from weddings to meetings and conferences.

In addition, the hotel is adding a third floor to the ‘Champions Wing’, which will increase the overall number of bedrooms by more than 30. A mixture of bedrooms and suites – all facing the Old Course – many will feature two double beds, Kohler feature three-head showers and work stations that double as in-room dining space.

There will also be a new penthouse suite added to the fourth floor. This will be the only suite with its own private balcony, seating, and fire pit, overlooking the golf course and West Sands beach. The interior will feature wood panelling, a central fireplace, parquet flooring, a dining area, and a free-standing bath in the bedroom.

Lastly, the hotel is adding a new fourth floor restaurant and bar, to be ready this summer, which will have floor to ceiling windows, allowing guests to enjoy the stunning views over the golf course and town.

© Shutterstock

Complete with an outdoor terrace, this space will be available for everyone to use, accommodating up to 70 for dining. This modern and contemporary restaurant will be a place to enjoy world class food as well as your favourite tipple, all while seated on soft blue leather sofas and chairs, amongst rich velvets in blues and golds.

The Hall of Champions and extended Conservatory will be ready when the hotel reopens in April; the bedrooms, restaurant and bar will be completed in early summer.

To book a space in the Hall of Champions and Conservatory, contact the events or reservations team by phoning 01334 468181 or email events@oldcoursehotel.co.uk.

To book a bedroom or suite, phone the reservations team on 01334 468001, or email reservations@oldcoursehotel.co.uk.