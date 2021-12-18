An error occurred. Please try again.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

BBS UK

Bardet Biedl Syndrome is a rare genetic condition which affects approximately 700 people in the UK, with only six people affected in Scotland.

The main symptoms include:

Visual Impairness from an early stage leading to blindness usually by teenage years

Obesity

Development delays

Kidney abnormalities and heart abnormalities.

BBS UK is the only registered UK charity providing support to BBS families and carers.

The charity survives off of an extremely small budget per year and is run by volunteers. Its main aim is to offer support to BBS families and carers, and also to raise awareness of this extremely rare condition.

Research into gene therapy is well underway at Great Ormand Street and this could help prevent the sight loss element of the syndrome. Human trials are expected to begin in two or three years, which is extremely exciting news for all BBS families.

Donate to BBS UK and find out more.

