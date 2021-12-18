Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – BBS UK

Presented by Kilmac
December 18 2021, 9.00am
12 Charities of Christmas – BBS UK

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign

BBS UK

Bardet Biedl Syndrome is a rare genetic condition which affects approximately 700 people in the UK, with only six people affected in Scotland.

The main symptoms include:

  • Visual Impairness from an early stage leading to blindness usually by teenage years
  • Obesity
  • Development delays
  • Kidney abnormalities and heart abnormalities.

BBS UK is the only registered UK charity providing support to BBS families and carers.

The charity survives off of an extremely small budget per year and is run by volunteers. Its main aim is to offer support to BBS families and carers, and also to raise awareness of this extremely rare condition.

Research into gene therapy is well underway at Great Ormand Street and this could help prevent the sight loss element of the syndrome. Human trials are expected to begin in two or three years, which is extremely exciting news for all BBS families.

Donate to BBS UK and find out more.

Man and little girl with Bardet Biedl Syndrome

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Kilmac

Kilmac’s Contracts Manager Liam Willkie’s daughter, Caitlin Wilkie (aged 7), is one of the ones affected in Scotland, with Kilmac and all its employees supporting her every step of the way through her day-to-day struggles.

Kilmac is a civil engineering contractor based in Tayside. It employs over 120 people carrying out construction projects throughout Scotland.

The company was formed in 2004 by Richard Kilcullen and Athole McDonald. Both directors are civil engineers and have worked together since 1988. The aim when they started the business was to dominate the medium sized civils market.

