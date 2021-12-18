‘I’ll punch his puss’ — Ranting patient abused Dundee surgery staff and doctor

An error occurred. Please try again.

An irate patient threatened to punch a doctor and called medical staff “f***ing idiots” during an explosive phone tirade.

Andrew Cowan subjected NHS staff at the Princes Street Surgery in Dundee to a barrage of threats and obscene language over the phone and email.

He called the surgery several times on November 11, shortly after being told he was discharged from the practice.

Cowan, 38, was discharged due to missing earlier appointments with an ascribed doctor, in line with practice protocol.

This triggered a barrage of abuse towards multiple members of staff.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Cowan pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour.

Phone rant at doctor

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie explained how the abuse began with a call between a doctor and Cowan.

“Around 12.45pm Dr Aditya Gupta called him and the accused began shouting and swearing at him on the phone”.

After being informed he was being discharged, Cowan went on a wild rant at Dr Gupta, shouting: “You think you’re special being a doctor, I’m just as important as you.”

Despite the doctor’s attempts to calm the situation, the call became more abusive, with Cowan shouting abuse and stating: “You’ve your head so far up your a**e.”

At this point, the concerned doctor terminated the call.

Homophobic email

Soon afterwards, Cowan emailed the surgery with a message containing violent and homophobic language, stating” “I need to see the doctor, I’ll punch his puss. Is he a p**f?”

After speaking to colleagues, Dr Gupta reported the abusive behaviour to the police.

At around 4pm Cowan called the reception desk, telling a staff member: “I’m going to come to the surgery and beat the doctor up.

“You’re all a bunch of f***ing idiots

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing for the completion of social work reports.

He said: “This is a serious matter.”

Cowan, of Hepburn Street, Dundee, remains on bail and will re-appear in court on January 13.