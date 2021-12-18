Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’ll punch his puss’ — Ranting patient abused Dundee surgery staff and doctor

By Caroline Spencer
December 18 2021, 9.00am Updated: December 18 2021, 9.59am
Andrew Cowan, Dundee Sheriff Court
Andrew Cowan will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

An irate patient threatened to punch a doctor and called medical staff “f***ing idiots” during an explosive phone tirade.

Andrew Cowan subjected NHS staff at the Princes Street Surgery in Dundee to a barrage of threats and obscene language over the phone and email.

He called the surgery several times on November 11, shortly after being told he was discharged from the practice.

Cowan, 38, was discharged due to missing earlier appointments with an ascribed doctor, in line with practice protocol.

This triggered a barrage of abuse towards multiple members of staff.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Cowan pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour.

Phone rant at doctor

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie explained how the abuse began with a call between a doctor and Cowan.

“Around 12.45pm Dr Aditya Gupta called him and the accused began shouting and swearing at him on the phone”.

After being informed he was being discharged, Cowan went on a wild rant at Dr Gupta, shouting: “You think you’re special being a doctor, I’m just as important as you.”

Despite the doctor’s attempts to calm the situation, the call became more abusive, with Cowan shouting abuse and stating: “You’ve your head so far up your a**e.”

At this point, the concerned doctor terminated the call.

Homophobic email

Soon afterwards, Cowan emailed the surgery with a message containing violent and homophobic language, stating” “I need to see the doctor, I’ll punch his puss. Is he a p**f?”

After speaking to colleagues, Dr Gupta reported the abusive behaviour to the police.

At around 4pm Cowan called the reception desk, telling a staff member: “I’m going to come to the surgery and beat the doctor up.

“You’re all a bunch of f***ing idiots

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing for the completion of social work reports.

He said: “This is a serious matter.”

Cowan, of Hepburn Street, Dundee, remains on bail and will re-appear in court on January 13.