Dundee boss James McPake and defender Liam Fontaine have their say on rising Covid worry in Scottish football

An error occurred. Please try again.

With the number of Covid cases rising by the day there are fears football may be heading for another shutdown.

Matches have been postponed all across England with the Premier League card today decimated by call-offs.

At time of writing, the entire Scottish football fixture list is going ahead as planned.

However, Dundee United’s squad has been affected by Covid cases ahead of their trip to Rangers.

And Livingston manager David Martindale called for a two-week break to the Premiership to avoid Scottish football suffering like their counterparts south of the border.

‘How long?’

A two-week break is around the corner with the winter shutdown coming into play in the top-flight after matches on January 2 and 3.

Both Dundee boss James McPake and defender Liam Fontaine are hoping our game can avoid the disruption faced in England and get to the winter break.

“My worry is, if we shut down then how long are we shut down for?” said McPake.

“We know the winter break is coming. My big thing is safety but can we get to the break?

“Can we get the games in and hopefully the break gives us some time.

“I can see Davie’s point as well when you see the games in England getting called off.

“They are massive clubs with massive resources and it is completely hindering them.”

‘Still have to live a little’

Dundee have had their own problems during the pandemic with their squad hit by positive cases in the run-up to some key games.

That has meant the attitude from those at Dens Park in taking precautions hasn’t changed despite the let-up in certain rules in recent months.

Experienced centre-back Fontaine said: “We have been conducting ourselves that way for a while anyway, minimising the risk of catching it.

“You can see now the numbers are high again with so many people getting it.

“There is only so much you can do though, other than lock yourself away in the house all the time.

“You still need to go to the gym, shopping, out for food – all that stuff. You still have to live a little.

“But you also need to be careful and take precautions.

“Hopefully football will keep going, we have the winter break coming up in a few weeks and that gives a bit of space.”