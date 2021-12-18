The ‘mental problem’ Dunfermline must overcome as Pars star reveals new mindset ahead of clash with Tommy Wright’s Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

The ‘mental problem’ Dunfermline must overcome as Pars star reveals new mindset ahead of clash with Tommy Wright’s Kilmarnock

By Alan Temple
December 18 2021, 9.00am
Frustrated: Hughes
Frustrated: Hughes

John Hughes has urged his Dunfermline stars to eschew ‘trepidation’ and perform with the same freedom they showcase in training.

The Pars rippled the net three times in last weekend’s breathless 3-3 draw with Queen of the South but none came from open play.

In the Fifers’ previous two matches, they were shut out in stodgy 1-0 defeats against Partick Thistle and Hamilton.

A 3-0 victory over Ayr United was the undoubted highlight of Hughes’ reign but the East End Park gaffer is the first to admit that, aside from that outing against the Honest Men, his side is yet to click in the final third.

That makes the magic moments he witnesses on a day-to-day basis even more maddening.

Guidance: Hughes

“The group is very receptive to information and they train hard,” said Hughes.

“Some of the things that I see on the training pitch make me say, ‘I didn’t know he had that in his locker’ — gallus touches; composure; craft.

“I see it. But they need to do it on a Saturday. They have full licence to go and express themselves.

“We have lost a few goals where it has been a mistake but you’ll never see me having a go at a boy trying to do something right and making a mistake.

“We have all been there where we have had the nerves and trepidation. That is not a skill set — that is a mental problem you need to overcome.

“Why are we not hitting the heights we did against Ayr United?

“That is my frustration and the supporters’ frustration.”

Taking control

Meanwhile, defender Aaron Comrie reckons it is only natural that a period of adaptation will be required as Dunfermline seek to implement a possession-based style of football.

Comrie, left, in full flow

“That it is new to most of us,” said the former St Johnstone full-back. “Those of us who have been here a while have never played this style of football.

“It is going take a bit of time to adapt.

“We are trying to control games whereas previously we have been more of a counter-attack team, sitting in and being hard to beat.

“The manager is trying to make us impose ourselves more. Personally, I am trying to get higher up the park.

“I won’t shy away from that. I need to get better at certain things and I think the manager is going to be good for me.”

Friends Reunited

The next step in that progression is Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock as Dunfermline seek to pile the pressure on Rugby Park boss Tommy Wright.

It will mark a reunion with former Dunfermline captain Euan Murray, who joined Killie during the summer after turning down the chance to to stay in Fife.

Comrie smiled: “I keep in touch with big Euan [Murray]. I was actually due to go for a coffee with him soon — but we’ll see how that goes! We’ll leave it until after Saturday.”

John Hughes dreaming of unearthing another Russell Latapy as Dunfermline boss recalls temptation to ‘smash’ former Hibs and Rangers ‘genius’