The ‘mental problem’ Dunfermline must overcome as Pars star reveals new mindset ahead of clash with Tommy Wright’s Kilmarnock

John Hughes has urged his Dunfermline stars to eschew ‘trepidation’ and perform with the same freedom they showcase in training.

The Pars rippled the net three times in last weekend’s breathless 3-3 draw with Queen of the South but none came from open play.

In the Fifers’ previous two matches, they were shut out in stodgy 1-0 defeats against Partick Thistle and Hamilton.

A 3-0 victory over Ayr United was the undoubted highlight of Hughes’ reign but the East End Park gaffer is the first to admit that, aside from that outing against the Honest Men, his side is yet to click in the final third.

That makes the magic moments he witnesses on a day-to-day basis even more maddening.

“The group is very receptive to information and they train hard,” said Hughes.

“Some of the things that I see on the training pitch make me say, ‘I didn’t know he had that in his locker’ — gallus touches; composure; craft.

“I see it. But they need to do it on a Saturday. They have full licence to go and express themselves.

“We have lost a few goals where it has been a mistake but you’ll never see me having a go at a boy trying to do something right and making a mistake.

“We have all been there where we have had the nerves and trepidation. That is not a skill set — that is a mental problem you need to overcome.

“Why are we not hitting the heights we did against Ayr United?

“That is my frustration and the supporters’ frustration.”

Taking control

Meanwhile, defender Aaron Comrie reckons it is only natural that a period of adaptation will be required as Dunfermline seek to implement a possession-based style of football.

“That it is new to most of us,” said the former St Johnstone full-back. “Those of us who have been here a while have never played this style of football.

“It is going take a bit of time to adapt.

“We are trying to control games whereas previously we have been more of a counter-attack team, sitting in and being hard to beat.

“The manager is trying to make us impose ourselves more. Personally, I am trying to get higher up the park.

“I won’t shy away from that. I need to get better at certain things and I think the manager is going to be good for me.”

Friends Reunited

Euan Murray heads @officialdafc in front! ⚫⚪ A great delivery, and the captain's header left Mutch with no chance 👏 pic.twitter.com/Kwna2Gmh66 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 9, 2020

The next step in that progression is Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock as Dunfermline seek to pile the pressure on Rugby Park boss Tommy Wright.

It will mark a reunion with former Dunfermline captain Euan Murray, who joined Killie during the summer after turning down the chance to to stay in Fife.

Comrie smiled: “I keep in touch with big Euan [Murray]. I was actually due to go for a coffee with him soon — but we’ll see how that goes! We’ll leave it until after Saturday.”