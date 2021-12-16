Kai Kennedy dubbed ‘scary talent’ by long-term Rangers teammate as Dunfermline loan star begins to shine

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kai Kennedy has been dazzling Rhys Breen with his ‘scary’ ability since they were schoolboys at Rangers.

And the Dunfermline defender is thrilled to see the waspish winger showcase that potential at East End Park.

Breen departed Ibrox to join the Fifers on a permanent deal during the summer, while Kennedy remains on loan from the Glasgow giants after signing a new contract until the summer of 2023.

Against Queen of the South last weekend, Kennedy underlined why Rangers were so keen to keep hold of him in the face of interest from West Ham United by notching a goal and two assists.

It was a cathartic showing from a player who has endured niggling injuries and Covid set-backs in recent months.

“Kai [Kennedy] struggled to get in the squad for a few weeks but the talent he has is scary,” lauded Breen.

“I was happy for him to get the goal and then the two assists — he deserves it and hopefully he can keep himself in the squad.

“There are only a handful of players that I have seen with that kind of spark.

“It comes through in training and he is a hard working lad.”

Indeed, Breen is keen to emphasise that Kennedy possesses the graft to go with the craft.

Despite the inevitable inconsistencies that come from youth — particularly as a winger — Breen is adamant Kennedy can never be faulted for effort.

“I think that’s the mentality side that comes from Rangers,” continued Breen, who spent 11 years on the books in Govan.

“He has shown a great attitude.

“It was hard for him to get into the squad but now that he is in there, I feel that he can do a lot more for us.

“Kai is really dedicated to what he does. He likes a laugh and a joke — as we all do — but he definitely deserves all he gets.”

Lessons

As Kennedy finds form on the Halbeath Road, that breathless 3-3 draw against Queens was also a banner outing for Breen; his first appearance since limping out of the 2-1 win at Inverness last month.

Boss John Hughes has not been shy in extolling the virtues of the big defender — even during his absence — and Breen believes he has the perfect mentor.

“The gaffer has been really good with me since coming in,” continued Breen.

“I had never met him but he made a point of sitting down to speak to me — on the first day we spoke for thirty or forty minutes.

“I was kind of shocked by that, but he was just telling me about my position and how I should play it. He has been really good with me and I am definitely learning.

“He is a really good guy and you can have a laugh from time-to-time.

“But when you sit down and have a proper conversation, I have been picking up quite a lot.”