Rhys Breen opens up on Covid woes as Dunfermline defender sends warning to old Rangers pal Zak Rudden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Rhys Breen opens up on Covid woes as Dunfermline defender sends warning to old Rangers pal Zak Rudden

By Alan Temple
October 21 2021, 8.00am
Breen and Rudden
Breen and Rudden

Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen admits his protracted stint on the sidelines has been one of the toughest periods of his career.

The former Rangers youngster, who was forced to complete a period of isolation following his arrival from Orange County in the U.S., has not had his troubles to seek.

Having finally been given the green light to train with the Pars in the summer, he picked up a niggling injury.

Breen then contracted Covid and, once he shook off the virus, several members of his family picked it up — forcing him into another period of personal lockdown.

“It was one of the toughest spells in my career,” said Breen. “I was bugging everybody in my house; desperate to go out running!

Frustrated: Breen

“I ended up getting injured and was out for two weeks.

“Then the Covid situation happened and I was out for a month with that because, when my isolation ended, my family got it.

“Luckily, all my family had very minor symptoms — cough and fevers — and we kept well.

“But the second I got out the house for a simple jog, I couldn’t stop smiling!”

‘Why am I not as strong as I was?’

As a result, Breen’s five-minute cameo in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock represented a long-awaited full debut for the Fifers.

It was a reward for weeks of hard graft getting himself back up to pre-season levels of fitness.

“I kept forgetting the situation when I got back — questioning why I was unfit,” continued Breen. “Why am I not as strong as I was?

“It didn’t feel like my touch was there.

“It was just mental toughness needed to get through it. Once I jumped over that little barrier, I was absolutely fine.

“Now, I’m back with the boys and doing what I love; it feels like it didn’t even happen!”

Friends reunited

Breen’s positivity is infectious, declaring that he ‘has a good feeling’ that Dunfermline’s first league win of the season will come against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

However, he is far from ignorant of the threats posed by the Jags, given he spent a period on loan with the club in 2020/21.

Moreover, he remains close pals with former Rangers teammate Zak Rudden.

Rudden found the net against Dunfermline’s Fife neighbours, Raith Rovers

“I will be giving Zak a message before the game, just telling him to keep an eye out for me,” laughed Breen

“No, I am glad that Zak is doing well for himself but I have to make sure that he does not get near that goal.”

Grant support

Meanwhile, Breen is adamant the Dunfermline squad are united in their support for boss Peter Grant.

Speaking prior to the club announcing the departure of Paul Watson ‘by mutual consent’, he added: “Every single person is pulling their weight — and, without a doubt, that is happening for the manager.

“Every player is trying to give him our trust and do everything we can for him.”

Peter Grant reveals Graham Dorrans injury timeline – but insists Dunfermline kid Paul Allan has the jersey

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]