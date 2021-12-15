Craig Wighton stakes claim for Dunfermline start as former Dundee favourite scores in Livingston defeat

An error occurred. Please try again.

Craig Wighton pressed his case for recall to the Dunfermline starting line-up by finding the net in a friendly against Livingston on Tuesday.

The former Dundee marksman opened the scoring for a Pars side which featured the likes of Lewis Martin, Paul Allan, Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov.

John Hughes’ charges led at the interval, with Livingston fielding a side largely comprised of trialists.

However, senior stars such as of Andrew Shinnie, Bruce Anderson and Scott Pittman were introduced at the break and a second-half turnaround saw the Lions emerge 2-1 winners.

Nevertheless, Courier Sport understands Hughes was content with the exercise, with a host of fringe players getting valuable minutes under their belts.

No fresh injury concerns resulted from the 90 minutes.

It is the second time in the space of a fortnight that Wighton has scored in a bounce match, having also notched in a 4-1 victory over Hibernian.

However, he has only played 15 minutes of senior football since the appointment of Hughes — entering the fray in the dying embers of Dunfermline’s 3-0 victory against Ayr United.

Chapping at the door

Speaking prior to the fixture, Hughes emphasised that places were up for grabs for the upcoming Championship trip to Kilmarnock.

Hughes said: “I’ve had one or two chap on my door [for an opportunity], which I expected. So they’ll get their chance — now show me what you’ve got.

“I’m not bothered about the result, although it’s always nice to win a football match. It’s about watching individuals and their performance.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday and thinking there could be one or two places up for grabs.

“If it was me out there, I would be giving it absolutely everything.”

Dunfermline sit in eighth spot after following successive 1-0 defeats against Partick Thistle and Hamilton, and Saturday’s breathless 3-3 draw against Queen of the South.