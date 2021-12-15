Craig Wighton stakes claim for Dunfermline start as former Dundee favourite scores in Livingston defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Craig Wighton stakes claim for Dunfermline start as former Dundee favourite scores in Livingston defeat

By Alan Temple
December 15 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 15 2021, 10.15am
Wighton: Scorer
Wighton: Scorer

Craig Wighton pressed his case for recall to the Dunfermline starting line-up by finding the net in a friendly against Livingston on Tuesday.

The former Dundee marksman opened the scoring for a Pars side which featured the likes of Lewis Martin, Paul Allan, Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov.

John Hughes’ charges led at the interval, with Livingston fielding a side largely comprised of trialists.

However, senior stars such as of Andrew Shinnie, Bruce Anderson and Scott Pittman were introduced at the break and a second-half turnaround saw the Lions emerge 2-1 winners.

Tony Macaroni Arena hosted Livi vs Dunfermline on Tuesday

Nevertheless, Courier Sport understands Hughes was content with the exercise, with a host of fringe players getting valuable minutes under their belts.

No fresh injury concerns resulted from the 90 minutes.

It is the second time in the space of a fortnight that Wighton has scored in a bounce match, having also notched in a 4-1 victory over Hibernian.

However, he has only played 15 minutes of senior football since the appointment of Hughes — entering the fray in the dying embers of Dunfermline’s 3-0 victory against Ayr United.

Chapping at the door

Speaking prior to the fixture, Hughes emphasised that places were up for grabs for the upcoming Championship trip to Kilmarnock.

Encouraged: Hughes

Hughes said: “I’ve had one or two chap on my door [for an opportunity], which I expected. So they’ll get their chance — now show me what you’ve got.

“I’m not bothered about the result, although it’s always nice to win a football match. It’s about watching individuals and their performance.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday and thinking there could be one or two places up for grabs.

“If it was me out there, I would be giving it absolutely everything.”

Dunfermline sit in eighth spot after following successive 1-0 defeats against Partick Thistle and Hamilton, and Saturday’s breathless 3-3 draw against Queen of the South.

Dom Thomas surgery plans revealed as Dunfermline talisman embarks on road to recovery