Here is today’s charity which has been sponsored by a local business for our annual 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Guide Dogs

Sponsor a gorgeous guide dog puppy from just £1 a week, and watch them grow from a six-week-old bundle of fur to a fully-qualified guide dog.

It’s a great way to support Guide Dogs, and every puppy’s journey is unique! After 24 months of training, your puppy will give freedom and independence to someone with sight loss, giving you the chance to sponsor another new recruit!

Why Guide Dogs need your support

Every hour, another person in the UK goes blind

180,000 people with sight loss rarely leave home alone

Almost two million people in the UK are living with sight loss. By 2050, there could be nearly four million

Guide Dogs rely on donations to continue its life-changing work. Every pound raised makes a difference to people in the UK living with sight loss

When you sponsor a puppy you’ll receive

Regular Pupdates via mail and email – following your puppy’s journey

Access to your puppy’s exclusive Facebook group

Photo album and photos of your pup

A personalised certificate

An adorable magnet

A gorgeous calendar at the end of each year

Ways to Sponsor a Puppy

For yourself: You could help transform the life of someone who is blind or partially sighted. From as little as £1 a week.

The perfect gift: Puppy sponsorship makes the perfect gift for a loved one.

As a school, group or company: Help support the lifetime cost of a guide dog by naming a puppy.

Angus Classic Interiors

Angus Classic Interiors is delighted to support this charity. For a curtain maker you can trust, visit Angus Classic Interiors of Brechin.

Angus Classic Interiors has been established for over 28 years, and is widely regarded as one of Scotland’s finest curtain maker and upholsterer. It is a family-run business, and it prides itself on our impeccable service and the outstanding craftsmanship.

Its friendly, personal approach and the knowledge that comes with years of experience is what brings customers back time and time again. Staff there spoil customers for choice, with 30,000 metres of fabric in stock making the showroom one of the largest stockist of fabrics in the North East of Scotland.

To find out why you should choose Angus Classic Interiors for your curtains and upholstery, visit the website.