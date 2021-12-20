Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Guide Dogs

Presented by Angus Classic Interiors
December 20 2021, 9.00am
12 Charities of Christmas – Guide Dogs

Here is today’s charity which has been sponsored by a local business for our annual 12 Charities of Christmas campaign

Guide Dogs

Little guide dog

Sponsor a gorgeous guide dog puppy from just £1 a week, and watch them grow from a six-week-old bundle of fur to a fully-qualified guide dog.

It’s a great way to support Guide Dogs, and every puppy’s journey is unique! After 24 months of training, your puppy will give freedom and independence to someone with sight loss, giving you the chance to sponsor another new recruit!

Why Guide Dogs need your support

  • Every hour, another person in the UK goes blind
  • 180,000 people with sight loss rarely leave home alone
  • Almost two million people in the UK are living with sight loss. By 2050, there could be nearly four million

Guide Dogs rely on donations to continue its life-changing work. Every pound raised makes a difference to people in the UK living with sight loss

When you sponsor a puppy you’ll receive

  • Regular Pupdates via mail and email – following your puppy’s journey
  • Access to your puppy’s exclusive Facebook group
  • Photo album and photos of your pup
  • A personalised certificate
  • An adorable magnet
  • A gorgeous calendar at the end of each year

Ways to Sponsor a Puppy

For yourself: You could help transform the life of someone who is blind or partially sighted. From as little as £1 a week.

The perfect gift: Puppy sponsorship makes the perfect gift for a loved one.

As a school, group or company: Help support the lifetime cost of a guide dog by naming a puppy.

Angus Classic Interiors

Angus Classic Interiors is delighted to support this charity. For a curtain maker you can trust, visit Angus Classic Interiors of Brechin.

Angus Classic Interiors  has been established for over 28 years, and is widely regarded as one of Scotland’s finest curtain maker and upholsterer. It is a family-run business, and it prides itself on our impeccable service and the outstanding craftsmanship.

Its friendly, personal approach and the knowledge that comes with years of experience is what brings customers back time and time again. Staff there spoil customers for choice, with 30,000 metres of fabric in stock making the showroom one of the largest stockist of fabrics in the North East of Scotland.

To find out why you should choose Angus Classic Interiors for your curtains and upholstery, visit the website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]