RAB MCNEIL: I have a foot fault and oh, the troubles I’ve seen…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: I have a foot fault and oh, the troubles I’ve seen…

By Rab McNeil
April 16 2022, 8.01am
Rab's in dire straits. He's hurt his foot and there's a domino effect.
Rab's in dire straits. He's hurt his foot and there's a domino effect.

This news just in: it’s no fun being unable to walk. At the time of dictating this column, I still don’t know what’s wrong with my foot.

Woke up one morning in agony with it. Worst thing was I didn’t know what was causing it, and still don’t.

Of course, I have made several appointments with Dr Google which, as usual, have left me wondering if I should consider writing my will and atoning for my sins.

I had to turn to chicken nuggets

In the meantime, I couldn’t walk on my gammy paw, and had no food in the house beyond some ancient items in the freezer.

I ended up having my first ever chicken nuggets. Goodness me, they were awful.

Consider the seriousness of my situation, stuck out in the sticks and no home deliveries. Soon, I’d have to start eating the birds’ suet mix.

The condition seemed to clear up a couple of days later, but then the usual happened: just when I thought it gone, next morning it was back worse than ever.

This is a malign universe.

Nothing within reach

Not only was I unable to get to the Big Village supermarket, I couldn’t get either to the gym and sauna, which I visit twice a week, to no visible purpose or physical improvement.

Recently, I’d been joking with the gals at the leisure centre about how I was such a creature of routine, so much so that, on a very sunny day recently, I was the only one booked in.

The poor staff had desperately tried phoning to ask me to come in earlier so that, with no other bookings, they could shut up shop early and enjoy the sun.

Of course my phone was off

But, as usual, I hadn’t had my portable telephone switched on, as nobody ever phones me on it, apart from my mate twice a week to talk about football, and he’d just phoned the previous day.

Told of the situation when I arrived at the gym, I instructed the staff to go home, since there was no point in keeping the joint open just for me, never mind funding the leccy bill to keep the sauna running.

As for me, fitness-wise, I’m running to stand still. I fear if I miss a day, everything will flop out and I’ll acquire three more chins. So I really need to get this foot sorted.

So why don’t you phone the doctor?

You say: “Why don’t you phone the doctor, Roberto? They ken aboot medicine an’ that.” Unhand me, madam! A man in my position cannot be seen going to the doctor every five minutes.

But, hands up, I have been a lot recently, what with one thing and also another. I always leave it for ages before ringing up.

Always feel such a nuisance. “Really sorry to bother you but I can’t help it. I’m ill.”

Remember, put your feet first

At the time of wittering, I’m still holding out, hoping this thing will go away, though I’d like to know what it is. I might have to bite the bullet and give the doc a ring.

In the meantime, my apologies for bringing you exclusive news about these travails. I hope I haven’t made any of you cry or vomit.

At least, perhaps, you now value your feet. For me, it’s a case of best – or only – foot forward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]